ancient fantasy movieNew God List: Yang JianA North American release is confirmed, and it will be released in North America in early 2023. “New God List: Yang Jian” by Zhao Ji (“White Snake: Origin” “New God List: Nezha Rebirth”) is directed by chasing light animation after “New God List: Nezha Rebirth”,“New God List” series‘s second fantasy action work, the story is inspired by Chinese mythological characters. The film interprets the classic myth of Yang Jian Chenxiang’s “splitting the mountain to save his mother” from a brand-new perspective, featuring stunning action scenes, allowing the audience to experience the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture in a wonderful fantasy adventure story.


Since its release in China on August 19, “New Gods List: Yang Jian” has won the praise of audiences of all ages with its innovative interpretation of traditional stories, unrestrained imagination, never-before-seen wonders of wonderland, and shocking animation effects. Love it and become the box office champion of the summer animation movie. The film tells that thirteen years after Yang Jian pinned his sister under the Lotus Peak, the once mighty God of War made his living as a silver hunter. One day, Yang Jian accepted a silver reward from a mysterious visitor to hunt down a young man, but unexpectedly discovered that the young man was actually his own nephew Chen Xiang. Chen Xiang is determined to find the treasure lotus lantern and split the mountain to save her mother, but it will cause a catastrophe. Yang Jian embarks on a journey of chasing Agarwood and uncovering the dusty past…

GKIDS is responsible for the North American distribution of the film “New Gods: Yang Jian”. GKIDS is the No. 1 independent animation distribution and production company in North America. Since 2010, GKIDS has won twelve Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature Film. GKIDS will release the original Mandarin version and a new English dubbed version of “New God List: Yang Jian” in the United States early next year. This marks another collaboration between GKIDS and Light Chaser Animation after 2019’s “White Snake: Origin”.

David Jesstedt, President of GKIDS, said: “Light Chasing Animation is one of the most exciting CG studios today, and we are delighted to continue our collaboration on their latest film, New Gods: Yang Jian. Relationships, a uniquely styled film based on a classic traditional Chinese mythology, presents a unique and dynamic story. We can’t wait to share it with audiences in North America early next year.”

The movie “New Gods List: Yang Jian” is currently being screened in China, and its releases include 2D, 3D, IMAX, China Jumbo, CINITY, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 4DX, MX4D, 4Dmovie, and WANOS. The film is produced by Shanghai Chaiguang Film Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Small Universe Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengdian Film Co., Ltd., Bilibili Film Industry (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Small Universe Film and Television Co., Ltd. Published by Media Limited.

