The Brazilian Rita Lee, singer of Os Mutantes and figure of tropicalism, died

This Tuesday it was learned that the Brazilian artist Rita Lee, one of the rock and pop avant-garde figures in that country, died this Monday at her residence in São Paulo, as confirmed by a text published on her official Instagram account.

The message published at noon expressed: “We announce the death of Rita Lee, at her home in the city of San Pablo late last night, surrounded by all the love of her family, as she always wanted.”

In addition, he confirmed details of the wake that the artist will have, to be held this Wednesday, May 10, in one of the main parks of the capital of São Paulo. “The wake will be open to the public, at the Ibirapuera Park Planetarium, this Wednesday the 10th, between 10 and 17.”

“According to Rita’s will, her body will be cremated. The ceremony will be particular”, adds the official message from the artist’s networks, which closes: “In this moment of deep sadness, the family appreciates the affection and love of all”.

Lee, internationally recognized since the 1960s thanks to her role as singer of the influential band Os Mutantes, one of the fundamental names of the so-called Brazilian Tropicalism, had gone through a lung tumor that had been detected in 2021. The artist, faithful Due to his political convictions, he had baptized him “Jair”, in reference to former President Bolsonaro.

At the end of February, the composer, singer, multi-instrumentalist, writer, actress and activist was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo, according to local media reports.

Trajectory

Born on December 31, 1947 in São Paulo, Rita Lee Jones would become a benchmark for popular music in her country. Between 1966 and 1972 she was a member of Os Mutantes, and between 1973 and 1978 she did the same with Tutti Frutti. With both projects she marked a hinge in Brazilian rock.

Throughout his half-century of career, Lee has released dozens of records and worked in multiple genres, in which he was also able to play with figures such as Elis Regina and Joao Gilberto. She also wrote children’s books, acted in novels and movies, hosted radio and television programs, and was a well-known activist for causes such as animal rights.

