Indie rock trio The Duskwhales formed almost 10 years ago at a

small Catholic high school in Virginia. Over that decade, four

albums and three EPs, they have forged a distinctly melodic sound

in contrast to today’s joyless pop milieu. Their vocal harmonies

hearken back to The Beatles and The Beach Boys, while their

organ-heavy instrumentation (no bass player in their live shows)

sets them apart from contemporary rock bands. In this 10-year

career retrospective they discuss their musical output so far, the

importance of their friendship and faith to their survival and

continual artistic growth as a band, the loss of melody and retro

clones in modern pop music, and more. You’ll hear clips from their

eclectic discography, including their new EP, Take It

Back.

The Duskwhales are Seth Flynn (vocals, guitar), Brian Majewski

(keyboards, vocals), and Chris Baker (drums, vocals). All music

used with permission.

