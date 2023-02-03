Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 51 – Bringing Melody Back to Pop Music
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 51 – Bringing Melody Back to Pop Music

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 51 – Bringing Melody Back to Pop Music

Sep 19, 2019

Indie rock trio The Duskwhales formed almost 10 years ago at a
small Catholic high school in Virginia. Over that decade, four
albums and three EPs, they have forged a distinctly melodic sound
in contrast to today’s joyless pop milieu. Their vocal harmonies
hearken back to The Beatles and The Beach Boys, while their
organ-heavy instrumentation (no bass player in their live shows)
sets them apart from contemporary rock bands. In this 10-year
career retrospective they discuss their musical output so far, the
importance of their friendship and faith to their survival and
continual artistic growth as a band, the loss of melody and retro
clones in modern pop music, and more. You’ll hear clips from their
eclectic discography, including their new EP, Take It
Back.

The Duskwhales are Seth Flynn (vocals, guitar), Brian Majewski
(keyboards, vocals), and Chris Baker (drums, vocals). All music
used with permission.

Links

Buy The Duskwhales’ music https://theduskwhales.bandcamp.com

Follow them https://www.facebook.com/TheDuskwhales/

Episode 5 on The Duskwhales’ EP Hospital
Dreams https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=5

Interview with The Duskwhales’ Sorrowful
Mysteries https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1473

Dr. Kurt Poterack on melody https://www.getprinciples.com/a-people-without-melody/
and rhythm in popular music https://www.getprinciples.com/the-rhythm-of-popular-music/
and McCartney’s “Yesterday” https://kpoterackblog.wordpress.com/2014/05/26/yesterday/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  Safflower rapper bullet shell official announced his wife pregnant with a second child, showing affection for a group photo jqknews

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 52—Off-Broadway Play Accurately...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 53 – God...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 54 – Fostering...

Electric cars, the anomaly Italy: sales down by...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 55 – The...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 56 – Vindicating...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 57 – River...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 58

The spirits of the island”, a must-see film...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 59

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy