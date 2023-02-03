Sep 19, 2019
Indie rock trio The Duskwhales formed almost 10 years ago at a
small Catholic high school in Virginia. Over that decade, four
albums and three EPs, they have forged a distinctly melodic sound
in contrast to today’s joyless pop milieu. Their vocal harmonies
hearken back to The Beatles and The Beach Boys, while their
organ-heavy instrumentation (no bass player in their live shows)
sets them apart from contemporary rock bands. In this 10-year
career retrospective they discuss their musical output so far, the
importance of their friendship and faith to their survival and
continual artistic growth as a band, the loss of melody and retro
clones in modern pop music, and more. You’ll hear clips from their
eclectic discography, including their new EP, Take It
Back.
The Duskwhales are Seth Flynn (vocals, guitar), Brian Majewski
(keyboards, vocals), and Chris Baker (drums, vocals). All music
used with permission.
Links
Buy The Duskwhales’ music https://theduskwhales.bandcamp.com
Follow them https://www.facebook.com/TheDuskwhales/
Episode 5 on The Duskwhales’ EP Hospital
Dreams https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=5
Interview with The Duskwhales’ Sorrowful
Mysteries https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1473
Dr. Kurt Poterack on melody https://www.getprinciples.com/a-people-without-melody/
and rhythm in popular music https://www.getprinciples.com/the-rhythm-of-popular-music/
and McCartney’s “Yesterday” https://kpoterackblog.wordpress.com/2014/05/26/yesterday/
