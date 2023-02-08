The Central National Orchestra’s “Ren Yin Tiger Roar” Record Sharing Session Held All Famous Artists Gathered to Recall the “Golden Echo”

On February 5th, the “Golden Echo” Central National Orchestra’s “Renyin Tiger Roar” record sharing session was held at the National Center for the Performing Arts. Famous folk music performers Wu Yuxia, Zhao Cong, Tang Feng, Feng Mantian, Niu Jiandang, record producer Li Dakang, and NCPA record producer Zhao Zheng shared the ins and outs of record production.

Zhongruan master Feng Mantian (right) and suona master Niu Jiandang.

Zhao Cong, head of the Central National Orchestra.

The record pays tribute to 24 years of echoes

The story of “Renyin Tiger Roar” spans 24 years. On January 27, 1998, on the eve of the Chinese New Year’s Eve of the Year of the Tiger, the famous conductor Chen Xieyang’s “Chinese Folk Concert for the Spring Festival of the Tiger” was staged in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Music Association in Austria. This is the history of Chinese folk music. For the first time in the world, it was the first time to show its style in the golden hall known as the “temple of music”. One billion Chinese and foreign audiences have witnessed history together through TV; , with many famous folk music masters in the National Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall staged a special concert “Renyin Tiger Roaring” live “re-engraved” the 1998 concert played in the “Spring Festival Overture” “Erquan Yingyue” and other traditions Folk music classics, but also performed innovative masterpieces of new folk music such as “Flying on the Silk Road” and “Clouds and Wind Dance” with both national features and the spirit of the times. After the concert was broadcast on the NCPA’s “Winter Covenant” series of online performances, it received more than 24 million hits across the Internet.

In order to commemorate this special concert, NCPA Classics, the music label of the National Center for the Performing Arts, and the China National Traditional Orchestra jointly launched “QQ Music Rejuvenation of Chinese Music” and jointly launched the “Renyin Tiger Roar – The Year of the Tiger Lantern Festival by the Central National Orchestra” Festival Concert and the 24th Anniversary Special in Vienna’s Golden Hall” limited commemorative vinyl and CD records. This album was mixed and produced by Li Dakang, the son of Mr. Li Huanzhi, the first head of the Central National Orchestra, and a national first-class sound engineer. The cover uses the image of the Chinese zodiac tiger exclusively authorized by the famous artist Han Meilin.

Applause lasts 10 minutes at the end of the show

Talking about the unprecedented concert in 1998, Wu Yuxia and Tang Feng, who witnessed it as witnesses, still remember it vividly. “Many details are different from what I imagined.” Wu Yuxia said. Both she and Tang Feng were impressed that the floor of the golden hall was uneven and the music stand was relatively old, not as resplendent as it was on TV. But before they had time to feel too much, the orchestra began intense rehearsals.

“At that time, we were actually very unconfident.” Tang Feng said frankly. He was the youngest principal of the orchestra when he was less than 30 years old. “To put it bluntly, at that time, Chinese culture seldom went out. We were afraid that our music would not be accepted by them, and our hearts were full of unknowns.” The grand event finally resolved all Tang Feng’s anxiety. After the performance, the audience burst into warm applause for nearly 10 minutes, “I deeply understand that traditional Chinese folk music is an integral part of the world‘s best cultural essence. It can be recognized and loved by music-loving audiences all over the world.”

“In 1998, when I was just in college, I saw the news that the Central National Orchestra was performing in the Golden Hall on the news broadcast.” Zhao Cong recalled. At that time, the lofty status of the Golden Hall in the hearts of all music students was unshakable. “Every New Year’s concert, only the top artists can play there. I learned pipa and saw the seniors standing on the stage of the Golden Hall. Really I am sincerely proud.” Zhao Cong regards those who appeared on TV as heroes, and she told herself that when she grows up, she will also go to the Central National Orchestra. Time passed, and 24 years later, Zhao Cong, who is well-known all over the world, is the head of the Central National Orchestra, and she is the chief planner of the special concert “Renyin Tiger Roar”.

Chinese folk music has a lot of confidence

In addition to “Spring Festival Overture” and other classic works that pay tribute to the predecessors, the “Renyin Tiger Roar” concert also showed the inheritance and development of Chinese folk music through new works such as “Flying on the Silk Road”, “Clouds and Wind Dance” and “Xintianyou Caprice”. “We want the world to know that China not only has ancient voices, but also has current voices.” Zhao Cong said of the pipa in his hand, “Japan and South Korea have kept what they used to be, but we are different, from the Tang Dynasty to the present. , this musical instrument has been changing, because we have confidence and are not afraid to change it. Now, more and more young people and children are beginning to like our traditional culture, and we are becoming more and more confident.”

“Xintianyou Caprice” jointly performed by Zhongruan master Feng Mantian and suona master Niu Jiandang is a new work rooted in traditional culture and loved by the audience. The video of “Xintianyou Caprice” they performed at the “Renyin Tiger Roar” concert was once popular On the entire network, the number of broadcasts ranks at the forefront among the multiple video platform accounts of the National Center for the Performing Arts.

Looking back on his stage career, Feng Mantian said with emotion that he will soon retire and has worked here for 45 years. “When I participated in the orchestra tour for the first time, there were less than 60 people in the orchestra.” Feng Mantian said. At that time, the conditions of the tour were far worse than now. At the age of 15, he and his colleagues “brought a luggage roll, a washbasin, and a master cook, and we lived in the backstage.” The old group leader Li Huanzhi created “Spring Festival Overture” is also a very special work for Feng Mantian, “It is the first time I participated in the orchestra’s tour performance. Every time I hear it, my hands start to move involuntarily. I don’t need to read the score. , each sub-part can be memorized.”

Too many stories settled in the years finally returned to Li Huanzhi. But it is a pity that in 1998, he failed to hear the “Spring Festival Overture” echoing in the Golden Hall. “Father was originally invited to go to Vienna with the orchestra, but at that time, his health was already very bad.” Li Dakang said. After the concert, the live video was sent to Li Huanzhi, “He watched his orchestra perform in the Golden Hall, watching it so seriously and engrossed.” (Photographed by reporter Gao Qian and reporter Fang Fei)