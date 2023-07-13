The Concubine Desire to Love: New Online Movie Ignites IFG Awards Ceremony on the Bund

“The Concubine Desire to Love” Debuts, Ignites IFG Awards Ceremony at Bund Movie Night

Shanghai, China – The highly anticipated “Movie Crossover Night” took place in the sky garden of Huasheng Hall on the Bund, Shanghai. Jointly organized by IFG Internet Film Group, Zhongbao Film Industry, and Baoyu Interactive, the event attracted industry insiders and movie enthusiasts alike.

The evening kicked off with a reception, where An Hu, a renowned online producer, presented her classic work “Angel’s Wings” to celebrate the occasion. However, the highlight of the event was the press conference for the online movie “The Concubine Desire”, written and directed by Guan Xiaojie and produced by Zhao Yanming. Director Guan Xiaojie and producer Zhao Yanming made a grand appearance alongside the movie’s leading actors Wen Zhuo, Li Zhenan, Wan’er, and Han Jinming, generating excitement for the upcoming release.

“The Concubine I Want to Pet” presents a captivating story of three modern individuals who find themselves transported to the Dae Jang Geum era. This fantasy adventure set in the palace has generated enthusiastic responses, especially after the premiere of the movie’s trailer. The film crew spared no expense, creating a visually stunning and cinematically impressive production. The significant investment reflects the commitment to delivering the best possible audio-visual experience to the audience.

As a token of appreciation for the unwavering support received, IFG Internet Film Group held a lottery during the reception. The grand prize was a 1% income right from the movies “The Concubine”, “Superior 2”, and “Bad Policewoman 2”. Demonstrating their genuine love and gratitude for the audience and colleagues, IFG Internet Film Group left no room for negotiation.

During the press conference, Guan Xiaojie, president of IFG Internet Film Group, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to creativity and high-quality content. As a pioneer in the internet film industry, IFG Internet Film Group aims to make every movie the best it can be.

Acknowledging the contribution of outstanding filmmakers to the growth of online movies, the organizers introduced an awards ceremony. The ceremony honored directors, screenwriters, and producers, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the development of online movies.

With the online movie industry continuously expanding, renowned directors, screenwriters, and actors are increasingly venturing into this realm. This trend leads experts to believe that the future market size and potential of online movies are worthy of anticipation. Furthermore, on this auspicious occasion, IFG Internet Film Group, Zhongbao Film Industry, and Baoyu Interactive jointly launched the “Bollywood Film Tour” to foster collaboration and strengthen ties between the film industries of China and India. Although the initiative is currently in the preparatory stage, it promises to propel the online movie industry towards a healthier and more prosperous future.

“The Concubine Desire to Love” and the IFG Awards Ceremony held at the Bund Movie Night undoubtedly marked a pivotal moment for the internet film industry. Movie enthusiasts eagerly await the release of “The Concubine I Want to Pet” and anticipate the exciting times ahead for online movies.

