Hand-painted group portraits start broadcasting today

The TV series “Futu Yuan” jointly produced by iQiyi and Straw Bear Pictures will be broadcast exclusively on iQiyi today. The play is directed by director Wu Qiang, written by Li Jingling, starring Wang Hedi, Chen Yuqi, Ho Rundong, Zeng Li, He Nan, Wang Lixin, Guan Chang, Han Haotian, and Zhang Zijian, Shi Yu, Zhang Shaogang, Kang Kang, An Weiling. The play tells the story of Xiao Duo (played by Wang Hedi) and Buyinlou (played by Chen Yuqi) who meet and know each other in troubled times, redeem each other, and jointly write a love story that breaks the shackles.

Xiao Duo Buyinlou two-way redemption sugar with a knife in the heart of the love without hesitation

The drama series officially released a large amount of materials today. The posters of the group portraits have a unique texture, the ancient painting-like background hides mysteries, the splendid reliefs are poetic and picturesque, the square palace, carved railings and jade, flowers and plants scenery… make the picture full of storytelling and implicit The pagoda in the background of each poster laid a foreshadowing for the plot of the feature film tonight. The trailer for the redemption version focuses on showing the growing bond between Xiao Duo and Buyinlou. After waking up from the dream, the two have been tempting each other from the beginning to admiring each other, “how can you live up to the beautiful night”, such a lively Buyinlou, with undisguised and passionate love, has long since numbed the family feud Xiao Duo fell into a heartbeat, but he dared not respond for a long time. In this deep palace, advancing and retreating into the abyss, life is hanging by a thread at all times, Xiao Duo is imprisoned and sentenced to prison, Buyinlou resists helplessly, heartbroken and tears, both of them bet their lives against the sky, and escape the hustle and bustle hand in hand, one point at a time Every drop of emotion, the interaction of every word and deed, each scene leaves endless room for imagination for the audience. Where will this love with a knife in the candy go, which makes people think about it.

The novel setting breaks the common routine of costume dramas, lightly entertaining and amusing but startling every step of the way

“Futuyuan” is sweet, refreshing, funny, love-hate, and the novel setting is eye-catching. In terms of character design, he has a distinctive personality. The male protagonist Xiao Duo is the palm print of power and authority. On the surface, he is ruthless and ruthless, but in fact he is enthusiastic and righteous, and pretends to be himself for the revenge of his relatives. The female protagonist Bu Yinlou is about to die on the stage. A talented young man with a straight ball and a warm heart who has the courage to break free from the shackles of the world, and the two unrelated people are accidentally bound together. Wuwang City, Futu Pagoda, disasters and accidents are full of accidents, Fu Wang Murong Gaogong (played by Ho Rundong) is paranoid and crazy to get the Buyin Tower, and he can’t get close to her heart despite everything; Queen Rong An (played by Zeng Li) is in power Hold the world in your hands, and sacrifice anyone for it.

The plot is fascinating, deviant and has a special charm, conveying everywhere that “everyone has the right to love and be loved, nothing else”. Xiao Duo, who seems to be a high-ranking and powerful person, hesitates and retreats in his relationship, but Bu Yinlou, who has no background, prefers to take the initiative. The teasing, blushing and heartbeating dialogues, the sparks of gestures, and the inner emotional changes can all be traced. follow. In this cage-like palace, the love path between Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou is doomed to be full of thorns. If you don’t pay attention, you will be smashed to pieces. “Every moment is as happy as a dream.” Because of this, this love born in the thorns is even more precious.

Love can make people brave and the soul can be redeemed. The glimpse of Xiao Duo and Buyinlou Futu Pagoda’s meeting composes a sadomasochistic love with thousands of twists and turns. “Futuyuan” will be broadcast on iQiyi from December 27th. VIP members will update 2 episodes at 20:00 every day, and non-members will transfer 1 episode for free at 20:00 every day (VIP 4 episodes on the first day, 2 episodes are free), 1 From January 4th, VIP members will update 2 episodes every Sunday to Tuesday at 20:00, and non-members will transfer one episode for free every Sunday to Thursday at 20:00. end. In the troubled times of Futu, if you join hands with those who love each other, the crossroads will be smooth and unimpeded.

责编：杨帆 ]