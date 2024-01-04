Home » The cyclist who had been run over in Río Cuarto died
The cyclist who had been run over in Río Cuarto died

by admin
The cyclist who had been run over in Río Cuarto died

In the last few hours, the death of Francisco Rodríguez, the young cyclist who was run over on Tuesday in Río Cuarto, was reported.

Relatives of the victim were responsible for communicating the sad outcome.

How was the road accident?

Rodríguez was riding a bicycle in the Banda Norte neighborhood when he was hit at the intersection of Buteler and Champaquí boulevards by a Chevrolet Meriva, which was driven by Franco Magallanes, 40, who lives in the town of Las Higueras.

As a result of the violent impact, Rodríguez suffered serious head trauma, for which he was treated at the scene of the crash and rushed to the San Antonio de Padua Hospital.

Fourth quarter. The vehicles involved in the road accident (Courtesy).

Rodríguez ended up hitting his head against the windshield of the car, adding to other serious injuries.

At the Hospital he underwent surgery and around 6:00 p.m. brain death was determined, people close to the victim’s family told the newspaper Puntal.

Fourth quarter. Francisco was 22 years old (Courtesy).

After the accident, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) ordered expert reports at the scene of the crash. Meanwhile, the motorist’s procedural situation will be modified by the intervening prosecutor’s office.

