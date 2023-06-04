The director of the movie “Tan Kah Kee” pays a visit to the descendants of Tan Kah Kee, and there are superstars participating in it-Fujian Entertainment Play-Southeast Net

On the evening of May 6th, the first Fuzhou University City Culture and Art Festival opened at the Fuzhou University City Culture and Art Center, and held the “Youth Contributions in the New Era to Strengthen the Country with My New Journey” – a gathering of college students in Fuzhou University City… Fujian Entertainment

Fuzhou, art, youth, area, university city

2023-05-09

On May 3, the “First Haisi Quanzhou Drama Week – 2023 National Southern Opera Exhibition” came to an end in Quanzhou. The show lasted for a week, not only bringing together a group of representative classic works of Southern opera and ancient operas, …

On the evening of May 6, the second Nanping 513 Art Festival was grandly opened with the grand epic drama “Wu Zetian” staged at the Nanping Grand Theater. Fujian Entertainment

Art, Wu Zetian, Culture, Theatre, Drama

2023-05-09

“Traveling in Bamin with pleasure, good fortune to see a good show”. On the evening of the 23rd, the Fujian Peking Opera Company’s multi-integration special performance, the 2023 Fujian Provincial Stage Art Project “Fudi Tea Fragrance”, was staged at the Fuming Theater by the West Lake in Fuzhou.

The movie “Not Ending”, which is currently being screened nationwide, has been shortlisted for the best film in the Horizon section of the Venice Film Festival and the Discovery section of the Toronto Film Festival. In the screenwriting team of this movie, there is a “post-90s” youth from Lianjiang—…

The reporter learned from the press conference yesterday that on the evening of the 14th, the famous musician Tan Dun will perform his symphony work “Dunhuang·Ode to Compassion” at the Fujian Grand Theater. This is his first performance at Banyan.

Fuzhou, Shangxiahang, Street Culture and Art Festival

2023-04-03

Recently, the Xiamen Film and Television Shooting Base cooperated with Xiamen No. 3 Middle School, Xiamen Haicang Experimental Middle School, Xiamen No. 10 Middle School, and Xiang’an No. 1 Middle School to carry out film and television research experience courses.

Recently, the Anxi Digital Resource Center of the China Film Archive was unveiled in Anxi County. On the same day, Liu Cixin Science Fiction Comic Universe Anxi Studio, Yiku (Anxi) Digital Media Co., Ltd., Kuaishou Fusion Media Research Institute and other high-quality…

On the 27th of a century, the torch is passed on from generation to generation. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Beijing-Hanzhou Railway Workers’ Movement and the 100th anniversary of the martyr Lin Xiangqian’s sacrifice, in 2023 the National Arts Fund communication and promotion funding project, the new modern Peking opera “Lin Xiangqian… Fujian Entertainment

Lin Xiangqian, country, labor movement, sacrifice, Peking Opera

2023-03-31

On the evening of March 26, the 11th China University Student Television Festival with the theme of “Forge ahead, youth, power, and me” came to an end at the Fuzhou Strait Olympic Sports Center with the song “Set Sail to See China“. Fujian Entertainment

college students, work, China, youth, TV

2023-03-28

On March 25, the first “Chinese Film Screenwriter Week” with the theme of “learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to create new brilliance in film literature” opened in Quanzhou, a world heritage city. Fujian Entertainment

China, Movies, Quanzhou, Screenwriters, Events

2023-03-28

On the evening of March 26, the closing party of the 1st China Film Screenwriters Week and the promotion night of the 13th “China Film Association Cup” annual top ten film plays were held in Quanzhou, a world heritage city. That night, 10 film plays won the 13th “… Fujian Entertainment

film, china, screenwriter, year, creation

2023-03-28

Chen Xiunan, the only gold-medal music producer who is as famous as Li Zongsheng in Taiwan’s music scene today, made his appearance in Fuzhou on March 20 and visited the working group of “I Sing My Hometown to You”. In an interview with reporters, Chen Xiunan recalled his relationship with… Fujian Entertainment

Chen Xiunan, Zhang Yusheng, very, Taiwan, Li Zongsheng

2023-03-23

The reporter learned from the press conference of the 2nd China·Xiapu Ocean Poetry Association held in Beijing on the 19th that the China Poetry Society awarded Xiapu County the reputation of “Hometown of Chinese Poetry”.

The famous writer Ma Boyong, who has won the People’s Literature Award, Zhu Ziqing Prose Award, and Mao Dun Newcomer Award, will hold a book signing event at the new reading experience hall of Fuzhou Antai Xinhua Book City at 2:30 pm this Saturday (March 25). Fujian Entertainment

Ma Boyong, writer, works, signing, Antai

2023-03-23

There are still two days before the opening of the 11th China College Student Television Festival in Fuzhou. This annual cultural event for Chinese college students, TV industry and art circles will be held in Fuzhou from 24th to 26th. What are the highlights of this event… Fujian Entertainment

College students, TV, Works, Activities, Creation

2023-03-23

Recently, the movie "See You at Dawn" started filming in Beigang Village, Junshan Area, Pingtan. The film is directed by well-known director Zhang Yifan, starring Shu Qi, Zhang Yixing, Liang Jiahui, etc., and is expected to shoot in Lan for two months.

The “Fujian Pavilion” of the Hong Kong International Film and Television Fair officially opened yesterday. As the second largest exhibition hall of the Hong Kong International Film and Television Fair, what projects does the “Fujian Pavilion” bring?

The reporter learned that as one of the “excellent repertoires of stage art in the new era”, the Puxian Opera “Treading Umbrella” will be performed at Beijing Tianqiao Theater today and tomorrow.

On the evening of March 8, the Fuzhou Pinghua Art Institute held a special performance of Fuzhou folk art “Drip People” in the Wuta Hall, interpreting the spirit of responsibility of party members and cadres in the form of art. Fujian Entertainment

“The House of Dripping Water”, Fuzhou, performance, Pinghua Nei Art Institute, Quyi

2023-03-13

A few days ago, the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles approved the establishment of 11 practice bases in the second batch of national “literary and art two innovations” (new literary and artistic organizations and new literary and artistic groups) gathering areas, including the Hengdian Film and Television Industry Experimental Zone in Dongyang, Zhejiang Province. Traditional blocks and .. . Fujian Entertainment

art, base, artwork, neighborhood, tradition

2023-03-13

​On the evening of March 4, the Guangzhou Ballet Theater’s classical ballet “The Nutcracker” was staged at the Quanzhou Grand Theater. Fujian Entertainment

clip, walnut, ballet, famous, ballet

2023-03-07

On March 3, with the launch of “Snail Girl” in Minhou, the legend of Tianluo Girl came into people’s attention again.

