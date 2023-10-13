The Fall of the House of Usher: Kate Siegel, the Muse Behind Mike Flanagan’s Netflix Hits

The Fall of the House of Usher, the latest gothic adventure from director Mike Flanagan, has become a phenomenon on Netflix. The series, which premiered during the Halloween season, features many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous works, but one actress stands out above the rest: Kate Siegel.

Siegel has appeared in all of Flanagan’s previous projects, including Silence, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Curse of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. This repetition of actors is a common tactic for Flanagan, similar to what Ryan Murphy has done with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in American Horror Story.

So, why does Siegel appear in all of Flanagan’s works? The answer is quite romantic. Siegel is not only an actress but also Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator. They share a passion for the genre and have been working together since they first met at a casting for a film that was never made.

Their relationship blossomed over the years, with Flanagan offering Siegel small roles in his films like Oculus. They eventually wrote the script for Silence together, a film that helped Siegel express her frustration with the industry. From then on, they became a powerhouse couple in the horror streaming world, collaborating on projects like The Haunting of Hill House and now The Fall of the House of Usher.

In this new eight-part limited series, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, Siegel plays one of the descendants of a powerful family. The series follows the confession of the patriarch, played by Bruce Greenwood, as he reveals the ghostly events that occurred after the death of each of his children. Siegel’s character is an egocentric businesswoman with a dark side.

Siegel’s presence in Flanagan’s projects has made her a prominent figure in the horror genre. Despite not always being the protagonist, her appearances have become essential to the director’s works. She has become one of the scream queens of horror in streaming, and her collaborations with Flanagan have propelled them both to international recognition.

As audiences continue to enjoy The Fall of the House of Usher and other works from Flanagan and Siegel, their partnership and shared love for horror continue to create new opportunities and captivating stories.

