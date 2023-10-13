Mixed Lineup and High Expectations: Mexico Faces Ghana and Germany in October Friendlies

Mexico Prepares for Important Tests Against Ghana and Germany

Mexico’s national team, known as El Tri, is gearing up for two crucial matches on the October FIFA Date, facing tough opponents Ghana and Germany. Coach Jaime Lozano plans to rotate and consider different strategies for the first match against Ghana, while reserving his best players for the encounter with Germany.

FOX Sports reporter Carlos Rodrigo Hernández revealed that Lozano has some changes in mind for the match against Ghana, intending to give other players a chance to shine. However, the coach will field his strongest lineup against Germany.

Currently, there are uncertainties surrounding the availability of Johan Vásquez and Victor Guzmán, as they have been training separately from the team.

The first match will take place on Saturday, October 14, at 6:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) against Ghana. This will be followed by a match against Germany on Tuesday, October 17, at 6:00 p.m. (Central Time). Fans are eagerly anticipating positive results from these friendlies.

Looking ahead, Mexico’s national team will participate in the Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League in November, with the opponents yet to be determined. December will see El Tri engage in a final friendly match against Colombia.

Be sure not to miss out on the upcoming exciting events for Mexican soccer.

Share this: Facebook

X

