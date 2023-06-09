The food in the city has become the top trend. This summer town is a treasure. Fireworks | Food | Summer_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Original title: A firework hits the top of the hot search! The delicious food in the city is very popular, this summer town is such a treasure!

Although a month has passed, Xiao Feijun is still very concerned about May.The fireworks in ChangshaNever forget.

On May 11, the fireworks at Juzizhoutou in Changsha, Hunan reappeared in the night sky, lighting up both sides of the Xiangjiang River. This time it’s really been a long time, this bright night sky,It belongs to the romance of Changsha!

Speaking of which,How suitable for watching fireworks in summerthe cool evening breeze blowing across the cheeks, the surging crowd chatting and laughing, beer, warm lights, the lingering sound of the summer night became extraordinarily romantic because of the fireworks.

Countless people used to go to Japan to watch fireworks festivals, but in fact, people who know how to do it have already started searching.”LiuyangWhen is the next fireworks show?”

“Look at Liuyang for the world’s fireworks, and watch Liuyang’s fireworks for the world.”

Every fireworks show in Changsha, no, maybe it should be said that most of the large-scale fireworks shows in the world come fromThe subordinate town——Liuyang。

Most people’s impression of Liuyang should have started in 2008, the grand opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Beijing.

This small city makes this unprecedented and even miraculous Olympic Games even more amazing.After this, also achievedThe 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the World Cup in Russia, and New Year’s fireworks in Dubaigorgeous.

It can be said,Where there are large-scale fireworks shows, there are Liuyang fireworks.

But today, it’s not just fireworks!Xiao Feijun also wants to talk about this small town and the exclusive townRomance every Saturday.

Many people don’t know that, as the world-famous hometown of fireworks,Liuyang has a grand fireworks display every weekto create an atmosphere that cannot be copied and only belongs to this city.

Every Saturday night at 20:00It is performed on time, and there is almost no need to try luck like Changsha Fireworks. As long as you come, the fireworks will be there.

Fireworks are the representative of Liuyang, but if the impression of Liuyang is only in the narrow definition of the city of fireworks, then you must miss thistreasure townLa!

here it isOne of the “Happiest Cities in China”small town, a Liuyang River,Bend through nine bends, poetry and the distance are close at hand.

“A river of poems and paintings fills the city with fireworks”.

In summer,All Changsha people are willing to drive here to escape the summer heatEscape the hustle and bustle in nature, and find simple happiness in the mountains and rivers.

Camping on the mountain at night to watch the fireworks bloom, and waiting for a sunrise in the morning to dye the mountain top, this kind of small luck is a daily life in Liuyang.

Come here, let’s try the authenticLiuyang special steamed dishes.

There is a lot of attention to cooking steamed dishes, and no pressure cooker or electric stove is used for fast steaming. Most stores get up early, buy fresh vegetables or prepare special dishes, and then open the steamer and steam slowly.

At the smoky moment when you open the steamer, following the smell of fish and meat, looking at the fireworks in the night sky and the mountains and rivers in front of you, you will find,Liuyang, it’s really not enough to come here 100 times!

Unrepeatable Summer Romance

Going to Liuyang for a firework

Liuyang’s specialty is fireworks, which is unsubstantiated.The kind of specialty written into China’s national geographical indication products。

in Liuyang,Fireworks are not only a livelihood, but also a cultural aesthetic that has been passed down for thousands of years。

Year 2008Beijing Olympicsfor Liuyang fireworks29 footprintsLet the world remember Liuyang;2012London Olympicsat the opening ceremonyThree quarters of the fireworks are from Liuyang。

It can be said that almost 90% of the fireworks in large-scale occasions around the world come from Liuyang. This is not my nonsense, we have data to support it.

Just take the United States as an example, according to the statistics of the American Fireworks Association,75% of fireworks used in large showsare made in China98% of the fireworks set off by individuals come from China.

Most of the origins of these fireworks have a common name,Liuyang.

You can meet a world event like the Olympic Games at the top, and you can meet the needs of the bottompeople’s daily pleasure.

It doesn’t matter whether you want to see the Milky Way Falling Nine Heavens, the Ladder to the Sky, Gatling, or just want to watch the hen laying eggs and the puppies pulling stinky, as long as you want it, Liuyang’s fireworks can be made for you !

Speaking of which, the history of fireworks in Liuyang began in the Tang Dynasty.“The manufacture of flogging in Gaixiang Province began in the Tang Dynasty, flourished in the Song Dynasty, and originated in Liuyang. “

It has a long history, and untilOctober 2002,International Fireworks AssociationThe permanent headquarters is located in Liuyang.

As the country that invented gunpowder, our fireworks are finally being seen by the whole world!

But in Liuyang now, there is no need to wait for any major festivals or important occasions. Every Saturday, Liuyang will set off fireworks for you to see. This city understands romance.

/Sky Theater/

The immersive experience in the Sky Theater is the best, not only with fireworks, but also to seeFireworks displays and low-altitude fireworks.

The Sky Theater is the best viewing location, and it is also the only paid viewing location, ifIf you want to watch the fireworks without the stands, it is recommended to buy a ticket for the Southern District。

Usually Saturday tickets only need1 dollar,existFireworks cloud appletcan be purchased. On holidays, there will be a large-scale fireworks show, and the ticket price will be more expensive.

Fireworks are really beautiful, fireworksJumping up to the sky, it changes into various colorful shapes with a bang, like drawing a short stick figure for the sky, which is moving.

There are a lot of people watching fireworks on weekends, so you may not be able to grab a ticket. Here are a few addresses for watching fireworks for free. Be sure to go early!

📍

Qin Mansion Compound

It is free to watch the fireworks in the Qinfu compound. It is very close to the sky theater. The viewing angle is similar to the sky theater. You can see the front of the fireworks and hear the music in the sky theater.

here’s anotherfootball fieldMany beautiful fireworks photos on the Internet come from here. The passion of football and the romance of fireworks make the atmosphere full. Messi wants to kick under such beautiful scenery when he comes.

📍

Cijintan

@SISYLEE

Cijin Beach is opposite to the Sky Theater, and the fireworks display point is actually on the shore of Cijin Beach. What you see here is the back of the fireworks. Some shapes can’t be seen from the back, and neither can the water curtain and fire show.

But the biggest advantage of Cijin Beach is that there is no block in the whole, and you can see the panoramic view of fireworks.

In short, if you want to watch all the fireworks, go to Cijintan, and if you want to take good-looking videos, go to the football field.However, these two places will be overcrowded on weekends. It is recommended to set off in the afternoon, or you will have to wait on the road to watch if you encounter traffic restrictions.

📍

old stone

@Saturday 5:30 AM

@王强士

If you don’t want to be crowded, or if you start too late and encounter traffic control, then navigate Laoshiji.

If you don’t want to make a trip just to watch the fireworks, thenEating authentic Liuyang dishes while watching fireworks is considered buff stackedAlright.It is recommended to book in advanceFixed floor-to-ceiling window boxIf it’s not possible, just sit on the first floor where the takeaway is placed, and you can also see the fireworks.

/Liuyang Fireworks Market/

@takumi

If you can’t come on the weekend, but want to see a firework, then I suggest coming directlyLiuyang Fireworks MarketBar. Set off the most romantic fireworks for yourself at the cheapest price. ‍‍‍‍‍‍

@takumi

Small fireworks such as sparklers, spit beads, and Gatling, is lively enough. On the banks of the Liuyang River on weekends, there are many young people who have a great time setting off fireworks. Every five meters, there are people setting off all kinds of fireworks. It’s over while walking and watching. You can buy them for dozens of dollars. to happy.

Although not as shocking as a large-scale event, it is gorgeous enough.

@takumi

Liuyang people who know how to play will even buy a large number of fireworks here for camping. At night, with the breeze blowing, eating delicious food, feeling the coolness of the summer night, and setting off exclusive fireworks for you and your friends, it is really wonderful. ‍‍‍‍‍‍‍

Won the Guinness Book of Records

Steamed dishes in Liuyang, really hot and low-key

@pipi Shrimp

Say thousands of words, more than fireworks,Steamed Vegetables in LiuyangIt is really worthy of a C position!

When it comes to steamed dishes, it seems that it is always associated with lightness, but in fact, lightness is not all the attributes of steamed dishes. Liuyang steamed dishes not only retain the original flavor of food, but also have the hot and spicy characteristics of Hunan cuisine.

Every bowl of steamed vegetables is covered with bright red peppers. There are chopped peppers, fresh red peppers, fresh green peppers, pickled peppers, soaked Chaotian peppers, soaked wild peppers, sun-dried green peppers…

According to the different dishes, spread different types of peppers, and thenAdd a few pieces of strong-smelling Liuyang tempehthis is the most authentic Liuyang steamed dish taste.

@小可吉祥

There are several big pots at the door of every restaurant.There are five or six storey bamboo strip steamers in the potthe water in the pot is kept at a boiling temperature, and whenever a customer comes to the store, he will be led to pick it.

@图虫创意

The portion of steamed vegetables is small,No more than the size of a small bowl for eatingso it is only suitable for eating slowly and ordering a few more, leaving an aftertaste of missing.

📍

Hongzhen Steamed Vegetable Restaurant

@冷泽兮

@明-814552

It is said that delicious fly restaurants are the most attractive to diners, and it seems to be true.

Although all the decorations of Hongzhen look so simple, it still can’t stop the diners who can’t wait to come and look for food when it’s time to eat.

@vigorously

Their steamed pork belly is a must. The fat and thin pork belly is placed on the bottom, and the top is covered with a layer of dried chili.

Under the action of steam,Lard soaked in chili, chili flavored pork, fat but not greasy and a little spicythe entrance is wonderful!

@onlynna

There is also steamed eggplant, which is a must-order on the table. After steaming, it is then fried with green and red peppers. It is really a first-class meal!

The eggplant is soft and delicious, the sauce and eggplant are spread on the rice, it’s amazing!

Address: No. 5, Ma’anshan District, Jili Office

📍

Liushui Steamed Fragrance

@红骨小米爱旅行

When eating here, you basically need to grab the order and occupy the seat。

There must be more people to go together. If you go alone, you will not be able to get a seat if you get the food, and you will not be able to order by yourself if you occupy a seat.

@鸡顶顶

@糖果 is an orange

steaming steamed vegetables,eat is a freshbut Lamei, a food that has been baptized by time, has a unique charm when steamed.

Steamed sausage, bacon, cured fish, cured pork ribs… all kinds of cured meat, both smoky and steamed fresh, the steamed cured juice is mixed with pickled peppers and mixed with rice, it is a super meal!

@suuny

there are commonFish head with chopped pepper, steamed vinegar chicken, steamed yellow duck feet… yesLight and hot, salty and sweet. Take a bite, it’s hot and delicious~

Address: No. 118, Qingtai South Road

📍

Old Liuyang Guild Hall

@adonis4

Of course, Liuyang cuisine belonging to the Hunan cuisine, in addition to steamed dishes, must also have Hunan-style stir-fries full of wok.

The old Liuyang Guild Hall belongs to theLiuyang cuisine emphasizes season and Hunan cuisine emphasizes hotnessWell combined restaurants.

@miSsxyc

Their menu changes with the seasons, but the everlastingThis Chili Fried Chicken and Green Pepper Bone-in Meat.

I think the deboned meat is delicious in any way, because it is very chewy and easy to taste. It has a unique taste. The green pepper is chopped into pieces, mixed with deboned meat and soup, and it is sent into the mouth, not to mention too much fragrant.

Address: No. 56-62, Tangjiazhou 3rd Road, Crescent Peninsula

More than fireworks and food

Walk into the happiest small city in China

/Baisha Ancient Town/

Little Red Book @Royluo

In fact, I don’t have too much complex of ancient towns, but I have heard about Baisha Ancient Town, because there are too many people in the circle of friends who drive here on weekends.

My familiarity with it is still in a delicacy called“White Sand Tofu”,hereTofu is full of flavormaking braised tofu is very tender and delicious.

Little Red Book @Royluo

Although it has experienced war, the town has been preserved very well.

there areThe Weishan Academy was built in the late Qing Dynasty, there are ancient city walls left over from the late Ming and early Qing Dynasties, and there are stilted buildings built by the Hakka people facing the river.there is another one in Hedong market townAncient street with stone paved roads, blue bricks and black tile houses。

Little Red Book @Royluo

If you stay in the B&B here for a day and get up early, you may still see women washing their shirts by the river. The twilight of the sunrise hits these laborers, which is simple and beautiful.

The aqueducts, ferries and ancient waterwheels in the river, along with reeds and weeping willows, also make the whole ancient town look distant but fresh.

/Treasure Temple/

@monchacha

Hohoji TempleIt is located in Baogaisi Village in Liuyang City. The location is very mysterious and unique. The temple is built in a canyon under Baogai Mountain, which is more than 1,300 meters above sea level in Lianyun Mountains.

It is a thousand-year-old temple,It is one of the four ancestral courts of Liuyang Shamen and one of the eight famous temples in Hunan and Chu。

@gongmomo

Baogai Temple has gone through vicissitudes and has been repaired several times. The ancestral pagoda is still well preserved, and the inscriptions are incomplete.

The newly built Baogai Reservoir, Posheng ethereal,Appreciating peach blossoms in spring, fishing in willow docks in summer, viewing red leaves in autumn, singing in snow in winterbut the favorite of young people is to come here to trace the stream.

Find a stream, bring an inflatable bed, support the canopy, add a pair of non-slip shoes, load a cart of food, and start enjoying the summer directly by the stream.

When I went, there were dog walkers, children with children, and friends and family barbecues here. It was so lively. It is really a good choice to escape the shackles of reinforced concrete and return to nature.

/Daweishan National Forest Park/

@图虫创意

actuallyThe most beautiful season in Dawei Mountain is Maya large area of ​​rhododendrons are in bloom, climbing high and looking far away, the sea of ​​clouds on the mountains and the red rhododendrons all over the mountains and plains set off each other. If it is sunrise, it is like a fairyland.

Now there are only mountains full of green. In summer, Dawei Mountain is still a good place to escape the summer heat in Changsha, and it is still fresh and fun.

Little Red Book@一个曼竹

Enter the scenic spot along the river tracing trailchestnut bridgethere are small waterfalls along the way, and there are huge strange rocks left by the Quaternary Ice Age.

If you just want to check in and shoot big movies, you can navigate directlyFenglin Waterfallhere is one of the few waterfalls that can be called magnificent. In the outdoors of Liuyang, which is like a furnace, the coolness brought by the huge impact of the waterfall is really refreshing.

Little Red Book@一个曼竹

Up from the waterfall, you can reachChuandiwo Scenic Area, which is more primitive here. The lush rocky bamboo forest and the gurgling stream in the forest are the ultimate atmosphere of nature that can only be felt when walking through the mountains and forests.

All the way up to Yuquan Lake, suddenly enlightened.

@milk can’t gain weight

At night, you can camp on the top of the mountain. The camping atmosphere here is good,sunrise, starry sky, sea of ​​cloudsand the night and morning of being in nature can make people who have experienced it unforgettable.

Finally, the summer is just right and the fireworks are brilliant. Welcome to Liuyang, a small town, to feel the relaxed and comfortable world.