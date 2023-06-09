Home » Matura in flooded areas, oral exam only – Emilia-Romagna
News

Matura in flooded areas, oral exam only – Emilia-Romagna

by admin
Matura in flooded areas, oral exam only – Emilia-Romagna

Invalsi tests are not necessary and the school year is limited to 200 days

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 JUNE – The eighth grade exam in the Municipalities of the flooded areas, with the exception of the Municipalities of the Marche and Tuscany, will consist exclusively of an oral interview. For students who take the Maturità this year in the Municipalities of the flooded areas, with the exception of the Municipalities of the Marche and Tuscany, the exams will be replaced by an interdisciplinary interview. The oral exam will also be carried out using the foreign language and will also concern civic education. The requirements of the Invalsi tests and the minimum limit of 200 days for the school year are not necessary.

This was established with an ordinance by the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy