Source title: The Force Reappears in Seconds, Citizen x Star Wars Co-branding

Since its release in 1977, the Star Wars franchise has ushered in a new era of science fiction for audiences around the world. Among them, the broad and gorgeous imagination, the ups and downs of the epic narrative, and the vivid and moving heroic characters have made the various elements of this series of films become symbols of popular culture, which are still deeply rooted in people's hearts throughout the century, and new sci-fi legends are constantly being interpreted. . Now, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the release of "Star Wars", Citizen has launched a co-branded chronograph with a very retro style inspired by the classic characters in the "Star Wars" series of movies. Experience some of the most exciting moments in Star Wars. In order to show the unique style of the 1970s, Citizen reproduced the TsunoChrono, the classic chronograph born in 1972. This chronograph with a futuristic design at the time had a very individual appearance. The chronograph buttons were set on both sides of the 12 o'clock position, like horns, so this watch was also nicknamed "TsunoChrono" at the beginning of its birth. Robot C-3PO / AN3662-51W This time Citizen and "Star Wars" launched a total of four joint watches, inspired by the robot C-3PO, the robot R2-D2 and the villains Darth Vader (Darth Vader), Darth Maul (Darth Maul) . Among them, the AN3662-51W watch is all golden, which echoes the gilt color of the robot C-3PO. The design of the double-layer dial is like a three-dimensional image of a robot's face. The sub-dial at three o'clock and nine o'clock are like eyes, and the luminous coating makes it glow in the dark night. The dotted line on the outer ring of the dial and the design of the 12 o'clock hour markers can also be found on the head profile of C-3PO. Robot R2-D2 / AN3666-51A Another watch inspired by the robot R2-D2, the AN3666-51A, also incorporates special details. The dial adopts the concave-convex texture formed by the stamping process, showing the body design of the robot R2-D2. The red hour mark at 12 o'clock echoes the signal lights on the robot's head, the sub-dial at 6 o'clock draws the front image of the robot, and the sub-dial at 3 o'clock uses the top view of the robot. Darth Vader / AN3669-52E The Darth Vader AN3669-52E watch implements the black aesthetic to the end, and the dial design reproduces Darth Vader's upper body costume: the left and right square sub-dials are the same as the character's waist instrument equipment, and the 6 o'clock sub-dial pattern is Re-engraved Darth Vader's shoulder trim. The above three watches are limited to 600 pieces worldwide. Darth Moore / AN3668-55W Darth Maul AN3668-55W watch also uses black as the main color, the difference is that the crown uses a golden interpretation, echoing Darth Maul's golden pupil. The dial is completely stylized to present Darth Maul's facial totem, with a combination of red and black textures and gold sub-dials, as if Darth Maul's powerful and dangerous gaze has a great visual impact. This watch is limited to 400 pieces worldwide. Citizen x "Star Wars" joint watch box The four joint watches are equipped with quartz chronograph movement 0510, which provides precise timing for the watches. Flip the watch, and the bottom of the watch is engraved with the theme character image and the STAR WARS logo, showing sincerity. In addition, the watch is also equipped with a "Star Wars" exclusive watch box, which makes the watch even more collectible. "May the Force be with you." For decades, fans of "Star Wars" have used this phrase to bless each other with their original intentions. The joint watch of Citizen and "Star Wars" this time contains this phrase in the timing button, hoping to retrieve the original touch at a touch. On September 29th, the co-branded watch will be launched simultaneously in the world. The number is limited, just for you who still have the Force in your heart.

