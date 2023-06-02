the fragmentation of the presidential offer is imposed on the candidate by consensus

“Scioli and I will go to the PASO in the place that touches us,” Minister Victoria Tolosa Paz announced today, thus confirming that the Casa Rosada encourages the inmates of the Frente de Todos. Also a national minister, but from the opposite side of the ruling party, Wado de Pedro admitted that “most likely there will be (STEP).” Three weeks after the closing of the lists, the Frente de Todos offers a risky scenario of fragmentation in its presidential electoral offer, about which Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa have already warned.

Although Daniel Scioli began the competition as an independent, located above the different currents of Peronism, the political dynamics ended up associating him with President Alberto Fernández. “I work supporting the candidacy of Daniel Scioli”, foreign minister Santiago Cafiero, perhaps the closest official to the president, whitewashed last night.

Victoria Tolosa Paz integrates the Olivos small table. The Minister of Social Development shared this morning with Scioli a classic campaign tour of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

“I am from Buenos Aires and I want to play in the province. I will work with all the mayors and social movements. I’m going to compete but it’s not clear who,” said Tolosa Paz.

The minister alluded to a mystery that has not yet been cleared up in Kirchnerism: will Wado de Pedro be the candidate for president or could Axel Kicillof be? The question raised by Tolosa Paz is a challenge to the vice president: “The only one who knows who I am going to compete against in Buenos Aires is Cristina,” said the minister.

Scioli insists on his candidacy, despite the crowd that a week ago in the Plaza de Mayo chanted “Cristina president!”. The ambassador in Brazil affirmed that his commitment is to “defend Argentine work and the national industry.” Visiting the Cachafaz factory, he said that the company tripled the exports of its alfajores between 2020 and 2022, and has been exporting to Brazil since last year.

“Scioli is capable of building the national union; political dialogue with different sectors. Daniel expands, he is the man for the next stage, ”Tolosa Paz praised him.

Agustín Rossi is the head of the president’s cabinet of ministers, but on Monday he presented his candidacy alone. With the explicit support of the Casa Rosada for Scioli, It only has the testimonial role of promoting an internal debate among competitors.

Unlike Kirchnerism, Rossi believes that the inmates will empower the winning candidate. He says that when two Frente de Todos candidates are measured, the total does not exceed 30 points, while when several are measured, the sum is close to 33 or 35 points.

Scioli, Rossi, Juan Grabois are already listed. Kirchnerism and Sergio Massa remain to be defined, who not long ago spoke out in favor of a candidacy by consensus. “Argentina is not going to get another mess,” justified the Minister of Economy, who has just shared a trip to China with Máximo Kirchner, a key piece in the design of the Kirchnerist electoral campaign.

“If there is a sector that does not want to participate in the consensus, it is most likely that there is internal competition in our force,” assumed Wado de Pedro. The Minister of the Interior, as part of the pre-election deployment that he has been doing, shared a popular act in Resistencia with Governor Jorge Capitanich on Wednesday night. The governors have not played their cards yet: next Wednesday there will be a summit in CABA of the Peronist leaders and definitions could emerge from there.

Regarding his eventual application, De Pedro limits himself to responding that he decided to “go out for a walk a little more.” Like Scioli, he says that he wants to expand the ruling party “to other sectors, leaders and actors in production that are not from the core of the comfort zone.”

Wado de Pedro continues to move as a consensus candidate.

Before rushing a move in an unstable setting, many await signals from the Senate. The vice president has already said that she expects a competition of thirds for the presidential elections. They understand that a strong candidacy capable of fighting for a place in the runoff must emerge from the PASO. Against Milei or against the candidate of Together for Change.

Cristina Kirchner comes from different public appearances in which she focused on the importance of a government plan (which contemplates rediscussing the agreement with the IMF) and said little or nothing about the candidacies. National Senator Oscar Parrilli, a long-time collaborator of Cristina Kirchner, called for calm. “Impatience can make us make mistakes. We have time until June 24 to present candidates, ”he said today.



