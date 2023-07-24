The House of the Famous Mexico: First Elimination Day Puts Team Infierno on Edge

Title: First Elimination Looms in “The House of the Famous Mexico” for Team Infierno

Subtitle: Apio Quijano, Sergio Mayer, or Nicola Porcella is set to leave the show based on public vote

The followers of Team Infierno in “The House of the Famous Mexico” are bracing themselves for the most feared day as the first elimination approaches. Apio Quijano, Sergio Mayer, or Nicola Porcella, one of them will definitively depart the show on Sunday, July 23, after spending seven weeks in the house. The fate of the remaining participants solely depends on the public vote, which will determine who stays.

A notable turn of events saw Barby Juárez being on the blacklist but being saved once again by the leader, Jorge Losa. This strategic move helped the team remove one of their rivals, causing tension among the contestants. The members of Team Infierno suspect that one of them is betraying them and have singled out the Peruvian contestant, sparking further speculation. Only the public, who watches the show 24/7, knows the truth.

Before the results of the elimination are revealed, the nominated participants had to take a position and state their reasons why they should stay. Celery had Emilio and PonchoSergio standing behind him, while Nicola had Wendy’s support.

Sergio Mayer considers the positioning to be a part of the game and expected both members of Cielo to be behind him. Apio Quijano, on the other hand, states that Poncho’s positioning did not affect him as Poncho claimed that he played the game differently. Apio acknowledged that Poncho has a big heart. Nicola Porcella expressed gratitude towards Wendy for standing behind him, citing admiration and empathy for her story. He also mentioned that they had things to discuss and emphasized their friendship.

The three nominees—Apio Quijano, Sergio Mayer, and Nicola Porcella—used various strategies to seek the support of the public. Apio’s boyfriend, Juanpa Serrano, posted a plea on Instagram for people to vote and support Apio. Sergio Mayer utilized his social media presence to urge the public to vote for him, sharing videos and photos to rally support. Nicola Porcella shared a video on Instagram showcasing his determination and appreciating his followers’ unwavering support.

Apio Quijano arrives at the elimination gala with calmness, stating that he wants to stay because it suits his style and emphasizes his affection for the other housemates. Sergio Mayer, aware that this could be his last gala, arrives with reflection. He expresses nostalgia at the possibility of leaving as he had hoped to reach the finals, but he also feels grateful for the experience. Nicola Porcella feels vulnerable, stating that every story has an end, and he believes his time has come.

To vote for a favorite contestant, residents of Mexico can visit the official website of the program. Voting is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays during the Pre-Galas, Galas, and Post-Galas.

ViX Premium subscribers have the advantage of voting up to 10 times per day. The same voting schedule applies for ViX Premium users, and they can cast their votes by following the steps provided on the official voting page after logging into their account.

The article also covers incidents leading up to the elimination, including Nicola Porcella’s frustration and his relief with Sergio Mayer. The housemates’ coexistence has been filled with drama, joy, arguments, and moments of sadness. They face challenges in fulfilling their assigned tasks and maintaining cleanliness in the house. Apart from these ups and downs, emotional moments such as the surprise visit of Sergio’s granddaughter have brought tears to everyone’s eyes. However, the theme party provided a much-needed break, allowing the housemates to have a fun-filled evening.

The first elimination in “The House of the Famous Mexico” promises to be a turning point in the competition, shaping the dynamics and future challenges for the remaining contestants. Stay tuned to witness the outcome of the public vote and see who continues their journey in the house.

