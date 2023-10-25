The Launch of the Iconic Jimmy Choo/Jean Paul Gaultier Advertising Films Starring Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue Unveils Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier Collaboration in New Advertising Films

Global pop sensation Kylie Minogue has officially released a joint series of advertising films for fashion powerhouses Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier. The collaboration pays homage to the rich heritage of pop culture, showcasing the seamless fusion of the two iconic brands.

Minogue, who has maintained a close relationship with both Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo for over three decades, was the perfect choice to represent this joint series. She has frequently donned Gaultier’s tailor-made outfits during her performances, and even had shoes specially designed by Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi.

The advertising campaign, shot by renowned French photographer and director Valentin Herfray, features Minogue in Gaultier’s classic high-end ready-to-wear pieces. The images and short films beautifully capture Minogue’s confident charm and convey the shared core values of the two brands—contemporary pop culture, female power, and a rebellious spirit.

Sandra Choi, Creative Director of Jimmy Choo, expressed her pride in having both Kylie Minogue and Jean Paul Gaultier associated with the brand. She stated, “We subvert tradition, mix and interweave different elements, and fully demonstrate the power of women. This is why Kylie is both the first and only choice for the series. Her style combines the iconic elements of the two major fashion brands of London and Paris with the city, making it a very representative presence.”

Florence Tétier, creative director of Jean Paul Gaultier, also praised Minogue’s collaboration with the brands. She compared Jimmy Choo to the Gaultier of footwear—a combination of craftsmanship and eccentricity. Tétier described Minogue as more than just a musician and emphasized her embodiment of strong female forms in pop culture.

Speaking about her involvement in the collaboration, Minogue shared her enthusiasm for fashion as a means of self-expression and collaboration. She said, “Both Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo have been an integral part of my fashion journey, and I’m delighted to be joining them to celebrate the birth of this extraordinary collection. Witness the historic fusion of two brands to create new fashionable products.”

The creative team behind the joint collaboration series includes creative directors Sandra Choi and Florence Tétier, photographer Valentin Herfray, stylist Katie Grand, hair stylist Evanie Frausto, makeup artist Sam Visser, and nail artist Marisa Carmichael.

The highly anticipated joint collaboration between Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier will be officially released worldwide on October 18, 2023, both in select boutiques and online stores.

The collaboration between the two fashion giants showcases the successful merger of multiculturalism, craftsmanship, and rebellious charm. It brilliantly combines the iconic identities of Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier, capturing the essence of British and French style. The joint series invokes a powerful image of the geographical and philosophical opposition between London and Paris.

This limited collection encapsulates Gaultier’s timeless brand concept with Jimmy Choo’s modern logo, resulting in a truly unique and captivating series. The collaboration celebrates empowerment, individuality, and the female image, inspiring audiences with its design aesthetics. By cleverly combining the traditions and personalities of the two brands, this collaboration tells the captivating story of two cities and their undeniable allure.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans alike can look forward to experiencing the extraordinary fusion of Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier this October.