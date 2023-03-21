On March 21, it was produced by Penguin Films, Huacekton’s Drama Core Culture, and Love You Films, directed by Xie Ze, starring Ding Yuxi and Peng Xiaoran (in no particular order, sorted by initials) The love drama “The Man in the Dream of the Girl in Spring” started broadcasting with a sweet smile. Moyu Hou Ning Yuxuan (played by Ding Yuxi) and Haifang girl Ji Man (played by Peng Xiaoran), who wakes up from amnesia and is regarded as the vicious wife of the Hou Mansion, start a happy daily life of husband and wife working together in business. Ning Yuxuan, the “Top of the Tsundere Capital” and Ji Man, the wife of the “Money Obsessed and Funny Girl”, staged a romantic love journey of laughing and waking up the spring sleepiness from being happy to each other to getting to know each other and falling in love with each other.

“Ten Miles of Red Makeup” poster is full of joyful wedding, laughter, marriage, sweets and suspense

On the day of the broadcast, the show released a group portrait poster of the “Ten Miles of Red Makeup” full of spring and an ultimate trailer. In the “Ten Miles of Red Makeup” poster, Ning Yuxuan and Jiman are in the front of the screen, wearing red wedding dresses, presenting a state of rushing to happiness; behind them is a red carpet, and all the characters in the play are on stage. As a running posture, the overall picture presents a sense of prosperity. The atmosphere of this poster is joyful, warm and uplifting, highlighting the sweet and joyful temperament of the light love drama of the work. After watching it, many viewers said: “It’s a happy drama at first glance, I want to watch it!”

And it can be seen from the final preview that the fate of Ning Yuxuan and Ji Man is endless, unique, and full of sense of fate. Their personalities are completely opposite to each other. Ning Yuxuan is cold and introverted. He has a good impression of Ji Man but hesitates to talk several times. He can’t help but peek at Ji Man. Ji Man’s ghostly horse is cute, flirting with Ning Yuxuan, begging for kisses, and slamming each other on the bed, etc., making the audience shout “I saw a screen full of pink bubbles!”. However, their relationship is full of ups and downs and tests, and Ji Man’s identity will eventually be revealed. The two were called each other’s “catastrophe”, and they were forced to separate, full of suspense, “love and hate are unpredictable, good luck makes people fool”, where will their love go? The audience said that they “sweat for the young couple”, looking forward to watching this misplaced marriage that is both joyful and affectionate.

Chunri refreshes and sweetens the daily life of the Hou Mansion, funny group portraits and happy dinner

The style of “The Man in the Dream of the Girlfriend” is hilarious and joyful, and it can be called a refreshing spring drama. The love development of the hero and heroine in the play is full of funny and cute plots, and the heartbeat process is also pure and beautiful, full of sense of substitution. At the same time, both of them have strong ego and full of professionalism. Ning Yuxuan is obsessed with suppressing bandits, sticks to justice, and is pure and passionate; Ji Man is talented, kind and lovely, an excellent “gouache maker” and a young genius in business. The two not only develop in their respective fields, but also work hand in hand to help each other. They are indispensable lovers for each other. This kind of love is not only sweet and heart-warming, but also actively heals, conveying the power to pursue dreams and stick to one’s heart.

At the same time, the play is exciting and ups and downs, and the group portraits are pleasing. It is a relaxed and pleasant dinner show. Ning Yuxuan encountered life and death crises on his way to uphold justice and track down the real culprit who killed his father in Haifang. In order to get rid of the title of “the most poisonous woman in the capital”, Ji Man went into business in a variety of ways. The love game between Ning Yuxuan and Ji Man, the direction of the two people’s artificial love, and the changes in the court and the rivers and lakes all push the plot to a climax. In addition, there are many characters in the play, each with its own characteristics. The “second generation” Yuan Lang, played by Yi Daqian, has full attributes; Ling Jianxing, played by Ma Ke, “snipes” Ninghou daily, and belongs to the “workplace assassin”; Aunt Roumei is gentle and gentle… The characters in the play range from the emperor to the ministers, from the guards to the maids, from the court to the rivers and lakes. There are all kinds of interesting interactions and lots of laughs. It can be said that it is a comedian for all members. I believe that the show will definitely make the audience laugh and refresh, and spend a good time chasing the show in spring.

In the episode to be aired tonight, at the wedding of Lord Hou marrying Aunt Wen, the eldest wife Nie Sangyu fights madly in love, how will it end? Jiman lost her memory after waking up. She wanted to leave the Hou’s mansion, but she even thought of selling the portraits of Lord Hou to admirers to make money. Will her business be smooth sailing? What kind of countermeasures will Ning Yuxuan come up with in the face of the wife who always cheats and treats herself as a tool? “The Man in the Dream of the Girlfriend” will be exclusively broadcast on Tencent Video on March 21. It will be updated for 5 days in a row in the first week. Members will update 2 episodes every day at 18:00, and the first update will be 6 episodes. Non-members will update 1 episode per day and the first update will be 2 episodes. From March 28th, members will update 2 episodes from Tuesday to Thursday, and non-members will update 1 episode from Tuesday to Saturday. Lock on the Tencent video, watch Ning Yuxuan and Ji Man fight wits and courage, and laugh at Ningfu.

