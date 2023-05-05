Home » ASICS x HONOR23 create a new city-limited shoe model GEL-SPOTLYTE LOW V2
ASICS x HONOR23 create a new city-limited shoe model GEL-SPOTLYTE LOW V2

Following the “National Hegemony 2023” Chengdu Station, ASICS came to Xi’an, and joined hands with Nian San HONOR23 to create the metaverse digital space “ASICS LAND” and the new city-limited shoe model GEL-SPOTLYTE LOW V2 “terracotta warriors”.

The virtual world of “ASICS LAND” restores the bricks and tiles of the representative buildings of Chang’an City, including terracotta warriors, war drums and other things, recreating the historical stories of Xi’an that have accumulated for thousands of years with a futuristic vision. The new city-limited shoe model GEL-SPOTLYTE LOW V2 “Terracotta Warriors” is inspired by the Terracotta Warriors and Horses of Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum. The mandarin duck color is presented with the concept of Yin and Yang in the world, the toe punching is made with the concept of a round sky, and the Velcro on the forefoot is also embellished with special elements of terracotta armor and auspicious clouds in a copper carriage.

“National Hegemony 2023” Xi’an Station will officially open on May 13, and the limited shoes will also be officially released on the same day. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

