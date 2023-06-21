The movie “Memory” directed by Apichatpong releases the “Looking Back” version of the poster to be released tomorrow to tell stories about memories

Original title: Apichatpong’s film “Memory” releases the “Looking Back” version of the poster to be released tomorrow to tell stories about memories

Sohu Entertainment News Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, starring Tilda Swinton, Elgin Diaz, Jeanne Balibar, Juan Pablo Medi, Starring Daniel Ximenez Cacho and co-produced by Jia Zhangke, the film “Memory” will be screened on the special line of the National Art Film Screening Alliance starting tomorrow. Today, the film released the “Looking Back” version of the poster. The heroine Jessica stood alone in front of the exhibition, gazing face-to-face with the exhibits, forming two naturally intertwined parallel time and space. Men are having a mysterious conversation, telling stories about searching for memories.

The intersection of virtual and real forms another time and space to tell stories about memory

The movie “Memory” chooses the carrier of sound as the beginning of the narrative. The protagonist Jessica constantly explores the source of the mysterious loud noise, taking this as an opportunity to connect the journey of perception in search of auditory memory. All this makes the sound more three-dimensional, with shape and depth, from the city to the jungle to the countryside, these sounds change into various forms, and constantly appear around Jessica. The journey of exploration is also constantly exploring the relationship between people and society, urban nature, and every place is full of the director’s personal color. The addition of Tilda Swinton also adds a touch of mystery to the whole work. It is understood that every time a complex shot is taken, Tilda Swinton will watch the playback content with everyone. She also uses her own way to find Jessica outside the scene and resonate with the character.

In the “Looking Back” version of the poster released this time, Jessica stands in front of the exhibition, interlaced with the exhibition in front of her, and the two look at each other in blank dismay. , making the man on the canvas both real and illusory, and it seems to be metaphorically expressing the different time and space in the film. All kinds of wonderful and incredible arrangements harmoniously form a perfect masterpiece. The movie “Memory” is an experimental work about sound, shadow and video. In the parking lot in the evening, the flickering lights and sounds are added step by step. The camera moves forward slowly, like a grand sonata, advancing the development of the story. . In the humid rainforest, memories, dreams and feelings intertwine. Through the integration of sound, vision and hearing, the film constantly pushes and closes the relationship between the viewer and the characters and stories in the film.

The movie “Memory” invites the audience to dream together to experience fantasy and alternative dreams

Apichatpong Weerasethakul is widely recognized as one of the most original voices in contemporary cinema. His films, short films, installations and stage performances have earned him international recognition and numerous awards. In the movie “Memory”, Apichatpong used his unique artistic audio-visual language to create the “visualization” of sound. It is not directly transmitted by sound waves, but uses a large number of long shots and common fixed shots. The unique audio-visual style has become Apichatpong’s unique personal characteristics, which is highly recognizable and of appreciation value. The characters have few dialogues and a large amount of blank space. Through synaesthesia, the audience can imagine the shape of the sound. This is another major feature of Apichatpong’s works. In his works, sound is not the background music but the key clue and soul.

Memories is directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul and features Tilda Swinton, Elgin Diaz, Jeanne Balibar, Juan Pablo Medi, Daniel Starring Ximenez Cacho, co-produced by Jia Zhangke, imported by China Film Group Corporation, translated by Shanghai Film (Group) Company Shanghai Film Translation Factory, produced by Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., distributed by Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Colombia Produced jointly by Burning Films and Thai Kick Machine Films. The film will be screened on the special line of the National Art Film Screening Alliance on June 22, and we will meet in the theater to dream together.Return to Sohu to see more

