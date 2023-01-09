film and television

2023-01-09

The 11th China College Student Television Festival will be held in Fuzhou in late February. The event is co-sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, China Television Artists Association, and Communication University of China. China Educational Television, Fuzhou People… Fujian Entertainment

college students, TV, China, themes, events

2023-01-06

The reporter learned on the 4th that the excerpts of the Xiang opera “Gu Wenchang”, produced by the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and created and performed by the Zhangzhou Gezai Opera (Xiang Opera) Inheritance and Protection Center, were brilliantly presented at the 2023 New Year Opera Gala of China Central Radio and Television.. .

On January 3, China Central Radio and Television’s “2023 Spring Festival Gala” successfully completed the second rehearsal. Quanzhou Nanyin entered CCTV for the first time to participate in the rehearsal. The unique charm of Quanzhou Nanyin will be displayed on the CCTV stage…

On the evening of January 3, the Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival Awards Ceremony and Fujian-Shaanxi Handover Ceremony sponsored by China Central Radio and Television, the People’s Government of Shaanxi Province and the People’s Government of Fujian Province was held in Xi’an. department… Fujian Entertainment

film, film festival, international, exchange, culture

2023-01-05

In order to focus on displaying Fujian's outstanding literary and artistic achievements in recent years, better meet the cultural needs of the people, enhance the spiritual strength of the people, and promote the high-quality development of literary and artistic undertakings, according to the "Fu…

On the shore, the graceful singing and dancing performances and interesting folk activities are full of vitality; ·…

Sponsored by the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the Fujian Provincial Choral Association, the 15th Fuzhou Choral Music Festival, hosted by the Fuzhou Cultural Center, held its closing ceremony online on the 29th. Fujian Entertainment

Chorus, Fuzhou, Music, Culture, Music Festival

2023-01-03

“Avatar: The Way of Water” directed by James Cameron released in China film and television

James Cameron, Avatar: Way of Water

2023-01-03

On December 16, Mango TV and Migu Video jointly produced a variety show “Go Dazzle!” “Le Pai” officially launched the first issue at 12 o’clock. Music producer Zhang Yadong and rappers Wilber Pan, Ai Fujieni, … Fujian Entertainment

Zhang Yadong, Wilber Pan, music, song, formal

2022-12-16

Recently, the “2022 Xiamen-Thailand Film Festival” (hereinafter referred to as “Thailand Film Festival”) opened in Jimei District, Xiamen City, and screened the four films of “The Last Xylophone”, “Kati’s Happiness”, “Love Letter” and “Love in Painting” … entertainment concept

Thailand, Xylophone, Culture, Movie, Sorn

2022-12-16

The selection of “Draining Water” in Liyuan Opera’s fine play “Chen Zhongzi”, which interprets the pursuit of the spirit of Zhenlian, an ancient Chinese scholar-bureaucrat, recently participated in the “Li Yu Cup” first national performance of outstanding works of Qingqing Opera hosted by the Chinese Theater Association. .. .

On the evening of the 5th local time, the Arabic version of the TV series “Mountain and Sea Love”, which is about poverty alleviation, was launched in Egypt. This is the first time that the Arabic version of the show has been broadcast overseas. Bamin Film and Television

China, Yarra, Arabia, country, mountains and seas

2022-12-12

The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism on the 6th that the Fujian team won one gold and three silvers in the recently held 16th East China Drama Contest in Six Provinces and One City. Among them, the “Model of the Times” Pan Dongsheng was used as the prototype… Fujian Entertainment

pan dongsheng, skit, culture, work, get

2022-12-09

On the evening of December 5th, the TV documentary “I Have Green Mountains”, which tells about the 20-year reform of the collective forest tenure system in Wuping County, Fujian Province, was broadcast on the CCTV Agricultural and Rural Channel (CCTV-17) “Rural China… Fujian Entertainment

forest reform, Wuping, Wuping County, realization, development

2022-12-09

The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism that the 2022 National Showcase of the Essence of Local Operas will end in Nanning, Guangxi a few days ago. Recommended by experts, 15 outstanding young actors were selected from the 59 leading actors in 48 dramas participating in the show…

The reporter learned a few days ago that the sketches “Oath of Life” and “I AI Love My Home”, “Dancing Dance” and “Starting with the Moonlight” selected by the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism won the 16th “East China Six Provinces and One City” Drama sketch big…

film and television

Messi, Documentary, Match, Football, Fans

2022-11-30

film and television

life, Miao Miao, thanks, Gong Ci’en, comparison

2022-11-28

film and television

Zhao Liying, wind blowing, pinellia, adaptation, modeling

2022-11-25

film and television

couple, show, audience, marriage, travel

2022-11-25

film and television

music, clement, spring, cattle herding class, composition

2022-11-25

film and television

The Bears, Robots, Movies, Chinese New Year, Series

2022-11-25

film and television

Avatar, Way of Water, Pandora, Technology, Reef

2022-11-24

film and television

painter, teenager, art, program, work

2022-11-24

film and television

Conan, theatrical version, police academy, release, film

2022-11-23

film and television

Yuhua, Youth, Video, Grandpa, Memory

2022-11-22

film and television

partner, filming, restaurant, chef, finally

2022-11-22

film and television

Documentary, TVB, China, Series, Audience

2022-11-21

film and television

Qin Shi, Yang Hua, law, city, audience

2022-11-21

film and television

Love, Xiao Shangqi, He Xiaoran, Reunion, Knowing

2022-11-21

film and television

China, poetry and painting, audience, painter, depiction

2022-11-18

film and television

Wanchai, food, Xiamen, diners, communication

2022-11-18

Fujian Entertainment

Hulan, talk show, Weibo, championship, conference

2022-11-18

film and television

boots, adventure, perot, puppy, old sidekick

2022-11-17

