Sina Entertainment News, February 23, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the romance film “Only True Love” starring Philippa Sue, Simu Liu, and Luke Bracey released an official trailer, new love and “dead” old love How to choose?

Directed by Andy Fickman (Fire Me, Soccer Stunner), based on Taylor Jenkins Reed’s novel of the same name, which she and her husband Alex wrote about a woman forced to Choose between the husband who thought she was dead long ago and the current fiancé who finally brought her back to the right track, and it will be released in North America on April 7.

The novel follows twenty-something Emma Blair who marries high school sweetheart Jesse, and the two create a life of their own that falls far short of the expectations of her family and her native Massachusetts. Together they travel the world enjoying life to the fullest and taking every opportunity for adventure. And on their first wedding anniversary, Jesse was never heard from again when a helicopter he was in went missing over the Pacific Ocean. Emma quit her job and moved back home, trying to get her life back on track.

Years later, Emma, ​​in her mid-thirties, meets old friend Sam and finds herself falling in love all over again. When the two got engaged, Emma felt like she had a second chance at happiness. And then – Jesse reappears, alive and trying to get back to her for years. Facing a husband and a fiancé, Emma must figure out who she really is, what she really wants, and protect the one she loves.

