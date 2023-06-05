The results of the municipal elections of Córdoba

The polling stations closed at 6:00 p.m. in 88 municipalities and communes of the province of Córdoba that sought this Sunday to define their next authorities. In some cases they will be decided by vote and in others they will be proclaimed directly after having agreed on a single list, according to data from the local Electoral Court.
The electoral calendar of the 427 Cordoba municipalities began on March 19 with elections in La Falda. Some 227 of these interior administrations will vote simultaneously with the provincial elections on June 25, and the rest on different dates until July 23.
Below, one by one, the departments in which there were municipal elections this Sunday, June 4:
Elections in Calamuchita Department
Amboy
The Caleras: Justicialist Néstor González won automatically, by presenting a single list of candidates.
the condors
The Rearts
Santa Rosa de Calamuchita: Ehe candidate Eduardo Martín will become the first radical mayor in history in the city. He defeated the official David Layus, who was seeking to replace the current Peronist municipal chief Claudio Chavero.
Villa Amancay
Villa City Park
Villa Quillinzo
Elections in Colon Department
Tyrolean colony
Colonia Vicente Aguero
The Calera: The candidate Fernando Rambaldi of Juntos por el Cambio prevailed by less than 100 votes over Pablo Morán, from the dissident Justicialism. Third was the current mayor Facundo Rufeil, from Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba.
Unquillo: The pro-government candidate Guillermo Valli, from Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, won by more than 3 points, defeating the radical Gabriela Farías.
Elections in Cruz del Axis Department
cane cross
the brete
dead guanaco
The FIG tree
Beaches
Half orange
Serrezuela
Villa de Soto: The UCR retained the mayorship with María José Acuña, who prevailed by more than 150 votes over her co-religionists Néstor Romero and Edgard Zorzenón.
Elections in General Roca Department
Buchardo
Huinca Renanco: Lucía Bolaños, from Together for Change, won with 53% of the votes.
Elections in General San Martín Department
chazon
Etruria
The lagoon
the palestine
Uncle Pujio
Elections in Juárez Celman Department
Ucacha
Elections in Marcos Juárez Department
Green Island
Elections in Pocho Department
the palms
Los Talares
Salsacate
Village of Pocho: After the opposition Nito Vega withdrew his candidacy, the current community president Melisa Oviedo (UCR-Together for Change) was re-elected without the need for a vote.
Elections in Roque Sáenz Peña Department
General Lavalle
Elections in Elections in Punilla
Bialet Massé: Ehe candidate for Together for Change, Augusto Reina, defeated Leonardo Oliva, who had been seeking to replace his father Marcelo since December.
cabalango
Mount Chapel: Mayor Fabricio Diaz was re-elected as mayor, beating dissident Justicialist Marcelo Rodríguez by more than 250 votes. The radical Ana Buffoni was placed third.
cosquin: The opponent Raúl Cardinalli, a Kirchnerist official and director of PAMI, prevailed by 79 votes over the official candidate Andrea Montes, wife of the current mayor Gabriel Musso, who has a close political relationship with the provincial government.
old stay
icho cruz
The top: The Kirchnerista Pablo Alicia narrowly defeated the Juntos por el Cambio candidate, Marta Pérez, the libertarian Facundo Cepeda Tadeo and the ally of the provincial government, Gabriel Lozano.
Mayu Sumaj
San Roque
Santa Maria
Tala Huasi
Beautiful valley: The radical Daniel Spadoni won, beating the Kirchnerist Gabriel Caserio, who was seeking to succeed his father Jorge.
Garden Villa
Siquiman Park Villa
Villa Rio Icho Cruz
Elections in Elections in Río Cuarto Department
Achiras
Alpa Corral
They will return
Colonel Baigorria
the captive
Basils
Mount of the Gauchos
Sampacho
Santa Catalina – Holmberg
Tosquita
Vicuna Mackenna: The current mayor Roberto Casari, of Together for Change, was re-elected.
Elections in Río Seco Department
castro post
sebastian elcano
Villa Candelaria North
Elections in Río Segundo Department
Limestone
Calchin West
tail
the joints
luke
Pilar: Mayor Leopoldo Grumstrup was reelected. He defeated the justicialist Luis Denarys by more than 12 points difference.
Villa del Rosario: Ehe Juntos por el Cambio candidate, Diego Carballo, won by a wide margin. He took more than fifteen points difference from the Justicialista Nadir Nifury.
Elections in San Justo Department
Colony Prosperity
Elections in Santa María Department
Aniseed
Builder
Villa San Isidro
Elections in Department Third Above
Third River: With low participation, the current mayor of Together for Change, the radical Marcos Ferrer, prevailed.
Elections in Tulumba Department
San Jose de la Dormida
Elections in Union Department
Justinian Possession
The borders
italian people
Saint Anthony of Litin
Elections in Ischilin Department
Dean Funes: The official Andrea Nievas prevailed with almost 50% of the votes. In second place, with almost 30%, was Tania Kishakevych, from Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba and, third, Adriana Ruarte, from Together for Change.