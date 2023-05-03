The solitary traveler who shows the magic of the small towns of Patagonia

He travels alone the roads of Patagonia, the steppe, the mountain range, sleeps in his tent in the most remote places, in front of the most indescribably beautiful landscapes and awakens in many the desire to travel through the networks.

Nicolás Maucieri is from Río Grande, Tierra del Fuego. Two years ago, and from the end of the world, he went out to discover towns in Argentine and Chilean Patagonia and to meet its people. Her name on his Instagram is @elrutaa and in his travel history, nothing is accidental.

Nico is hotel technician, he is about to receive a tourism technician, so “the travel bug” is always part of his life. On vacation, or when he went to visit relatives in the north, he had to cross Patagonia and many times he went through those places, but he decided that it was not just a way of passing.

“I decided to show what there is, the emerging tourism places, the not so well known, the little towns. The first trip I did last year. For 40 days I toured Santa Cruz and Chubut, and This year, I made the southern highway in Chile, I crossed through Esquel to Argentina and everything was full of people, one day I saw a reel of the Salto del Agrio in Caviahue and I went there”, he says

Googled how much was left, He was in Copahue, in Caviahue and when he showed it on the networks, the response was spectacular. He travels in his Fiat Argo, and although he camped last year, on this new trip he reconditioned the car so he could sleep there and it worked very well, “I tell him the home car,” he says.

Caviahue surprised him in each section. His father is a traveler and had taken him to the land of the volcano at the age of 15. Two days passed and he was always “with his head blown away by that place.”

That’s why I wanted to go back alone. And the experience this time was totally different. the araucarias, the mountain landscape, knowing that there is an active volcano, walking through fumaroles was incredible”, he recounts in amazement.

He went into the Copahue hot springs and confesses that he always thought that this was tourism for older adults but rhe omped with prejudice. “I was also surprised by the super affordable prices. Have a great spa day,” he says.

Before leaving, in Caviahue they advised him to try the lemon water. “I passed, tried and shared it on the networks. There were a few drops diluted in water, I put it in the mate, it tasted like lemon. The water is like a Vic tea”, describes Nico.

The traveler assures that the video immediately went viral. Later he went to Salto del Agrio, spent the night there in the car, and had dinner in front of that fabulous waterfall. «At night there was a storm and when I woke up, I opened the door and in front of El Salto I got goosebumps. It seems another world, I loved it”.

Discovering small towns is one of his passions. In Villa Pehuenia, he discovered another small giant, also in Aluminé. “I was able to meet them and I loved them. Another one that I like is Gualjaina near Esquel, which is beautiful, with a giant canyon, Lago Posadas, which used to be called Hipólito Irigoyen and has an arch in the middle of a lake, it left me stunned », he recalls.

«You say ‘what places, how much potential’. People tell you, ‘I recommend this bar’. AND You go and it’s a bar from 1800, you go in and it’s intact, it’s like a trip back in time. Being able to experience that is so fabulous.”

The pleasure of traveling alone

For Nico it is a practical choice. He decides his times, how long he stays or when he leaves. He doesn’t like planning, he travels, if he likes a place and wants to stay, he stays one or two more days. You don’t have to negotiate anything, you are comfortable and by not sharing your emotions, you are more sociable and willing to talk.

“You have the possibility that The first one you see you want to tell everything. Plus you can find yourself. In places far from everything, with other wonderful views, you can think, write, reflect, take out what is in your heart, in your soul. Every time I come back from these trips I come back with more friends and new experiences. I recommend it”.

This last outing was 40 days. In the end he passed through Neuquén and the Alto Valle. He toured some cider houses and fences. “They are places that one has on the way and when you discover what there is to do you realize that you have to dedicate a few more days to it”.

Then he went to Las Grutas and from there he went downhill, because his days were numbered to go back to work, but he was left wanting more.

Today, from home, while he meets the routine of the year, he plans a new trip. He thinks about the intrigue he had left for the North of Neuquén, or how much he would like to explore the southern region of Río Negro and he already dreams of new routes.



