Wang Danfeng and Shangguan Yunzhu were both glamorous actresses in Shanghai Film Studio in the past, why their life fates are so different|Wang Danfeng|Shangguan Yunzhu|Shanghai Bund_Sina News

In the same class, there are two girls who are equally beautiful and equally smart.

They are all rare talents.

But one is strong in everything, and the other is resigned to everything.

Everyone said, whose fate will be better?

one,

In April 1940, a beautiful woman from Wei Junluo walked into the gate of Huaguang Drama Academy and began to learn drama performance. This year, she is 20 years old.

Before that, she had no acting experience. But she was extremely beautiful and had a stunning face, so she quickly stood out from the class of actors and got the role of Sifeng in the drama “Thunderstorm”.Then she changed her name toShangguan Yunzhu。

What she didn’t expect was that when she played “Thunderstorm” decades later, the role assigned by director Zhao Dan was Fanyi.And Sifeng’s actor has becomeWang Danfeng。

Wang Danfeng, formerly known as Wang Yufeng, is 4 years younger than Shangguan Yunzhu. Also because of her elegant and refined appearance, she was favored by Zhu Shilin, the great director of the Shanghai Bund film industry at that time, and arranged for her to play the role of the actor’s cousin in the movie “Spirit and Flesh”.

In other words, almost at the same time, Shangguan Yunzhu and Wang Danfeng both started their acting careers amidst the lights and neon lights of the old Shanghai Bund.

Their initial starting point is the same.

They are all first-class beauties.

They all started with small supporting roles.

But soon with her beautiful appearance, smart brain, and extraordinary emotional intelligence, she made her mark.

At the age of 17, Wang Danfeng played the leading role in “New Fisherman’s Light” and played the bullied fisherman’s girl charmingly.

And Shangguan Yunzhu also starred in movies such as “National Beauty and Heavenly Fragrance”, “Rose Falling”, “Fraternity”, and “Beautiful Night in the Flower Moon”. Her gorgeous image and charming smile have intoxicated the hearts of many people.

At that time, Wang Danfeng mainly acted in movies, with constant film appointments, and took the role of “pure girl”. The Spark of the Nation and many other films.

Shangguan Yunzhu mainly plays dramas on stage, but also starred in many movies at the same time.

Both of them belong to the type of natural beauty, and both have the stunning appearance of a moon and a flower.

But the beauty and elegance presented by the two are different from each other.

Wang Danfeng is as beautiful as a light butterfly, full of grace and ethereal in the light and shadow, every frown and smile is pure and moving.

But Shangguan Yunzhu is more graceful and magnificent, like a peacock, with colorful feathers, proud and confident.

Therefore, two people were on the big screen in the 1940s, one was a “professional beautiful girl” and the other was a “professional beautiful young woman”.

The fame of the two reached its peak in 1947.

This year, Wang Danfeng starred in films such as “Grass by the Green River”, “Lifetime Events”, “Heartbroken End of the World“, and “The Resentment of the Phoenix and the Phoenix”. Especially the heroine Lan Jing in “Green Riverside Grass”, the character of this character is somewhat similar to Vivien Leigh’s Mara in “Broken Basket Bridge”, and Wang Danfeng’s performance is equally sad and moving.

This year, Shangguan Yunzhu’s achievements were equally dazzling. Gong’s wife in “A Dream of Paradise”, the dancer in “Long Live the Wife”, He Wenyan in “A River of Spring Water Flows Eastward”, etc., have all become shining in the China Film History Gallery. The classic image in .

At that time, they were all top actresses in Shanghai Bund. Their screen images have already been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. If you have to say what is the difference between the two? I think Shangguan Yunzhu’s play is relatively broad, as if he can play any role, he can not only interpret the concubine in a variety of ways, but also portray the female factory workers in a lifelike way, showing the plasticity of a powerful actor .

As for Wang Danfeng, she obviously cares more about her screen image, so she has always played pure, beautiful, gentle and kind-hearted positive roles, and has never played negative roles.

However, in the hearts of the audience, the two actresses belong to the “goddess” type.

The difference in fate between the two probably started with their choice of marriage. There has been a big difference.

two,

Surrounding female celebrities, there are naturally many suitors who are full of stars.

Many actresses have lost themselves in the grotesque and sweet talk.

However, Wang Danfeng has already seen through many truths behind the false prosperity of the entertainment industry at a young age.

At that time, she was not yet 20 years old, but she already understood the fickle world.

Therefore, what she requires of her future husband is not necessarily a dignitary or a celebrity, but he must be a caring person who knows the cold and the hot.

Fortunately, she met Liu Heqing.

That is, the son of Liu Zhongliang who founded Cathay Pictures and Datong Pictures in Shanghai.

Although Liu Heqing comes from a wealthy family, he does not have the pompous style of a playboy. He is actually one year younger than Wang Danfeng, but he is very mature and steady in his conduct.

After meeting Wang Danfeng, his eyes were all about her.

How could the clever Wang Danfeng not know how good Liu Heqing is? So cherish this fate very much.

After agreeing to be with Liu Heqing, she became more and more self-sufficient.

Because she knows that being a female star is the most likely to cause trouble, so when she is not filming, she stays at home.

Being so solitary is also the greatest respect for Liu Heqing.

Therefore, Wang Danfeng’s life has been very smooth emotionally, and it is not without reason.

The emotional stability also promoted her career development from another aspect.

Relatively speaking, Shangguan Yunzhu’s emotional experience was much more complicated.

She had been married long before her debut. The other party was Zhang Dayan, the son of the richest man in Changjing Town, her hometown in Jiangsu. After marriage, the two gave birth to their son Zhang Qijian. But the marriage didn’t last long, and they broke up because of disagreement between the husband and wife.

After that, Shangguan Yunzhu married talented scholar Yao Ke in August 1944, and gave birth to daughter Yao Yao after marriage. But she and Yao Ke filed for divorce in 1946. The reason is that the man cheated in marriage.

Then, when Shangguan Yunzhu was filming, he had a relationship with Lan Ma, who had become a movie star, but for some reason, this relationship ended without a problem.

In 1951, Shangguan Yunzhu and Huang Zongying’s ex-husband Cheng Shuyao held a wedding at the “Lanxin Grand Theater” in Shanghai, and they gave birth to their son Cheng Weiran after their marriage. This should be the most stable of Shangguan Yunzhu’s three marriages. However, unforeseen circumstances caused the marriage to be segregated because Cheng Shuyao was falsely accused, and Shangguan Yunzhu was worried that she would be implicated, so she filed for divorce from Cheng Shuyao.

The instability of family life and emotional turmoil have also had a huge impact on Shangguan Yunzhu’s acting career. For a while, this former superstar in Shanghai was “hidden” because his private life was too complicated. For almost three years, she didn’t even make a movie.

This is in stark contrast to Wang Danfeng, who was reused just after returning to Shanghai from Hong Kong.

Wang Danfeng was invited by the Hong Kong Great Wall Film Company in 1949 and went to Hong Kong to shoot many films. In 1950, when she went to Guangzhou to perform condolences to the People’s Liberation Army, she saw the great changes that had taken place in the motherland, so she returned to Shanghai with her husband Liu Heqing in November of that year.

At this time, Wang Danfeng, although nearly 30 years old, is still the best candidate for “pure girl” on stage and screen. When the newly established Shanghai Film Studio Actors Troupe rehearsed the drama “Thunderstorm”, she played the role of Sifeng. And in “Home” filmed in 1956, at the age of 32, she also played the role of the beautiful 17-year-old maid Mingfeng, who has both form and spirit, which is deeply touching.

In fact, at this time, the protagonists on the big screen in our country have changed from talented scholars and beautiful ladies to workers, peasants and soldiers full of the spirit of the times. Actresses with “foreign” temperament like Wang Danfeng and Shangguan Yunzhu do not meet the standards of the times.

So they can only break through and change themselves in order to adapt to the screen requirements of the new era.

Among them, Shangguan Yunzhu’s change was actually more thorough. At home, she played the female soldier Fu Ruohua in the war film “South Island Wind and Cloud” filmed in 1955, and played Dong Gema in “Withered Wood Spring”. , and her image in “A River of Spring Flows Eastward” and other films are simply different.

But Jian Suhua played by Wang Danfeng in “Nurse’s Diary”, although she looks so bright, healthy, and sunny, her appearance is still in the “beautiful” route. The Wen Mengyuan she played in the movie “Sea Soul” in 1957 is exactly the same as the Lan Jing she played in “Green Riverside Grass” before.

But because Wang Danfeng’s family life is more stable, and she is more humble and low-key, so her acting career is better.

When Wang Danfeng played the leading role in “Nurse’s Diary”, “You Chasing Me”, “Chun Man Ren Jian” and other movies, Shangguan Yunzhu, who debuted at the same time as her, could only act as a voice actor at the end of the 50s. In some movies, I played some supporting roles.

I think such a change is not only closely related to the emotional state of the two, but also directly related to their different personalities.

three,

Shangguan Yunzhu was very strong all his life.

She seems to have been fighting against fate all her life.

In fact, if she had stayed in the countryside of her hometown in Jiangsu, she could have lived a life without worrying about food and clothing. However, she was not satisfied with this. Later, when she went to Shanghai with her family, she was not reconciled to just being a waitress in a photo studio for the rest of her life. Instead, he firmly grasped every opportunity to change his own destiny, and finally moved closer and closer to his dream.

Her dream is to let more people appreciate her acting talent and feel the brilliance and meaning of her life.

She divorced Zhang Dayan because Zhang Dayan wanted to “imprison” her and turn her into a “caged bird”, so she flew away at any cost. Later, I met Yao Ke because Yao Ke was able to give me more help in my acting career. Unexpectedly, Yao Ke is both talented and carefree.

And when she was with Cheng Shuyao, this honest man treated her and Yao Yao very well, but when she heard that Cheng Shuyao might implicate her because of financial problems, she immediately proposed to break up.

Therefore, from every choice she makes, we can feel her difficulty, and at the same time see her shrewdness that is different from ordinary people.

Later, after she divorced Cheng Shuyao, she found that she was “marginalized” in the actor troupe, so she used all her strength to change the status quo. If there is no movie to act in, just dub it, if you can’t play the leading role, just play a supporting role. In short, I will never give up any chance to prove myself.

In her, we clearly see a“Don’t admit defeat”the spirit of.

But even so, in the second half of her acting career, she never acted as a heroine again.

On the contrary, it is Wang Danfeng, whether it is Hua Jiafang in “The Female Barber” or Li Xiangjun in “Peach Blossom Fan”, whether it is Zhang Xiuying in “Sons, Grandsons and Seeds” or Takeuchi-kun in “The Jade Butterfly” Generations, are all proper heroine roles.

But Wang Danfeng is more like a “go with the situation” person.

This is not only reflected in her choice of husband and marriage, but also in her pursuit of career.

She seems to seldom ask to appear in a certain movie, but she just has good luck, and she can play the role that suits her best every time.

So we have to admit that some women come to this world with their own blessings, as if fate has arranged everything for them, and they just need to take every step well.

Of course, the premise is that this person must be sincere, kind, and not greedy.

Just like Wang Danfeng, isn’t that the case?

She met a good husband, gave birth to several precious daughters, and starred in so many popular movies and created so many lifelike characters. Most importantly, her life was peaceful and smooth, and she lived until she was 94 years old. , at the end of his life.

I think it is directly related to Wang Danfeng’s tolerance, open-mindedness, and peace of mind.

I remembered a little thing about Wang Danfeng. In special years, some “young generals” went to Wang Danfeng’s home in Shannan Village to ransack the house and found many rare old photos, so these “young generals” asked Wang Danfeng to stand by the fire and watch these photos be burned with their own eyes. At that time, Wang Danfeng’s eyes were full of tears, but she always obeyed the call silently, and never contradicted her.

This makes me think that she is like “water”, no matter what kind of container she is in, she can deal with it calmly without changing her essence.

However, more people, in the same situation, find it difficult to “get out of the body”.

For example, Shangguan Yunzhu is like this.

In 1965, after she starred in the movie “Stage Sisters”, she was also “ransacked” and was locked up in the “cowshed” soon after. Of course, she also endured humiliation like Wang Danfeng, but she was beaten and framed. Just because she is the object of “key review and criticism”.

On November 23, 1968, Shangguan Yunzhu, who couldn’t bear the torture, chose to commit suicide by jumping off the building in his own residence at the age of 48.

A generation of famous actresses bid farewell to the world she loves in this way.

I think, this must not be what she wants, right? With her personality, as long as there is even the slightest hope, she will definitely be able to live out another vigorous scene.

It’s a pity that she lives in such a crazy age where human nature is twisted.

Shangguan Yunzhu and Wang Danfeng, two actresses who debuted at the same time, are equally beautiful, equally shrewd, and both are phoenixes among men, but why do they have such completely different life destinies?

It’s just because of their differences in personality and the way they behave in the world are vastly different.

One is so strong all his life, just to prove the value of his existence. A person who follows the sky and obeys the sky is content with his life. It stands to reason that they should all have a good life, but they didn’t. A life of ups and downs, who died at the age of 48, can be described as a confidante. And the other is obedient to its beauty, not only family and beauty, but also a long life. Even in a difficult environment, he can be safe and sound, which cannot but be said to have extraordinary wisdom.

Today is the 5th anniversary of Wang Danfeng’s death, and I miss this wise and open-minded old artist very much.

This year is also the 55th anniversary of Shangguan Yunzhu’s death, and I also miss this old artist who passed away too early. I think, if Shangguan Yunzhu lives in this era, then she must have a different life, right? Unfortunately, nothing can be done again.

So, Wang Danfeng and Shangguan Yunzhu, who is your “favorite”? Welcome to communicate with more netizens through the message area.

Text/DJ Yaqing Editorial Department: Xiaojing

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.