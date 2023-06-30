The timeline of the crime against the child who was kidnapped and raped in the Federal District

Investigations will continue with the PCDF, by the 2nd DP. The possibility that this is a pedophile ring has not been ruled out.

In a statement to the 2nd Police Station, this Thursday (29), Gesiely de Souza Vieira, 23, said that she was coerced by Daniel Moraes Bittar, 42, to participate in the crimes. She was arrested in flagrante delicto, by the Civil Police of the State of Goiás, in Cidade Oeste, for acting together with Daniel, in the crimes of false imprisonment and rape of a vulnerable person. Daniel was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday (28), for Thursday.

Investigations will continue with the PCDF, by the 2nd DP, which is in charge of the police inquiry. According to the delegate responsible for the investigation, João Guilherme Medeiros Carvalho, what Daniel said to the police was that, in fact, they were initially after another teenager. “He, with her intermediation”. They were unable to finish with this teenager, and for some reason not yet clarified, on the morning of Wednesday (28), they turned to a school in Jardim Ingá, and in a street close to the school, they approached the minor, age 12. “There they violently threw the victim into the car and with the use of chloroform they knocked her out.” Then they tried to put duct tape on her, but the victim was throwing up a lot. She was handcuffed and placed in the suitcase.

In the bush they threw the victim’s cell phone away. And then, from there, Daniel headed towards the Western City, where he left Gesiely, then went to the North Wing. So far, the delegate points out that the footage shows Daniel leaving alone towards 411 north with the suitcase where the victim was and a blanket.

The DF Military Police arrested the suspect, who was taken to the 5th DP. On the court where the author lives, the car was located, and the victim’s backpack was spotted. “And the police can conclude the involvement of this author, and when questioned, he himself already confessed that she would be inside the apartment, handcuffed”.

To the police, Daniel said that he did not use violence, he even kissed the victim and performed libidinous acts, but had no sexual intercourse. “But without a doubt, even without having proven it, the fact of having libidinous acts, especially with a child under 14 years old, is configured as rape of a vulnerable person”, stresses the delegate. It also adds the crime of false imprisonment, qualified because the victim is a minor.

It is still expected, the result of the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), to know if there was carnal involvement or not, but from what we have so far, the delegate argues that there are firm elements that point to the practice of rape of vulnerable, within from his apartment. However, Daniel denies that this happened.

The delegate points out that it cannot be proven at all that Gesiely (photo) is a call girl, but she acted as a kind of intermediary in relation to some girls and also sent nude photos to the author, and he, in return, helped her financially . It turns out that he sent several pix to her, and that they had known each other for at least two years. “She said in a statement that she lived in the author’s house”.

According to the co-author of the crime, they lived together in January and February of this year, and both claim never to have had sexual intercourse. The accomplice of the crime, she said to the police, that she is six months pregnant, but it is not known who her father would be.

As the delegate states, Gesiely’s testimony coincides with Daniel’s testimony. However, there are absolute contradictions in what she said. “The only divergence between her testimony and his is that she says she was forced to commit the crime with him, in a threat to her son.”

The possibility of dealing with a pedophile network was not ruled out by the investigation, but it is still too early to know. There is still the possibility that Daniel has made other victims, but the investigative steps will still be deepened in this regard. The two denied having participated in other crimes, and Daniel claimed to have psychiatric problems.

The police have the suitcase, the taser, the handcuffs, the duct tape, and the chloroform, which were found in the apartment.

About the woman who appears in the social media photos with him, who would be his girlfriend, the delegate says that in the continuity of the investigations, it will be investigated if there is any evidence of her involvement. But so far there is no element that points to her participation in the case. The girl in her Instagram profile, made posts claiming to be being threatened, because they are confusing her with Gesiely. She claims to have no knowledge of the case, and that she found out on Thursday, as did everyone else. “I’m desperate, it’s not me. I really had a relationship with this person, but I found out about it by watching the newspaper, ”she said on her profile on social networks.

For now, the victim has not been able to give statements, given the emotional state she is in. “She will be heard in the proper way for a 12-year-old. For the delegate, this was one of the most disgusting cases he has ever seen in his life. He showed empathy with the victim’s family, and with her. “The victim is stable but under severe shock.”

