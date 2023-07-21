The trial begins against the false COE doctor who attended during the pandemic

This Friday begins in Río Cuarto the trial against Ignacio Martinhe doctor de 21-year-old accused of falsifying his license plate, who attended during the coronavirus pandemic under the Córdoba Emergency Operations Center (COE).

The start of the criminal process was scheduled for Monday, July 24, but it was brought forward for this Friday the 21st.

False COE doctor: the start of the trial already has a date

charges

Martin, who remains detained since February 4, 2021must face seven charges for the alleged commission of the crimes of “simple homicide due to eventual intent, serious injuries, illegal practice of medicine, use of a false private document, repeated qualified fraud, continued repeated ideological falsehood and qualified attempted fraud.”

In the initial day it will be known whether or not Martín will be able to access an abbreviated trialaccording to judicial sources to The twelve.

COE

Martín entered that organization as a volunteer through an agreement between the Red Cross, the UNC and the Government of the Province of Córdoba. Then in August 2020 he entered the COE of Río Cuarto.

according to researchfrom August of that year and at least until December treated patients with coronavirus under the orbit of authorities of the COE and the municipality of Río Cuarto.

Martín is accused not only of falsifying the professional registration, but also of falsifying the ID number to appear older.

When it became known that the defendant did not have the title, the health portfolio reported that “Having learned on December 22 (2020) that a male person who volunteered for the Emergency Operations Center (COE) would have adulterated documentation in order to carry out the illegal practice of medicine, the corresponding criminal complaint was filed on the same day.”.

At the beginning of this year The Justice rejected a request for release presented by Martín for which he continues to be detained in the Río Cuarto prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

