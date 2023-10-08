The Truth Behind the Rumors: Daniel Arenas and Daniella Álvarez’s Relationship

Last Thursday, October 5, the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony took place. Its characteristic blue carpet witnessed the presence of many artists, actors, and singers who attended the ceremony to present these coveted awards. Singers such as Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Karol G, Marc Anthony, with his wife Nidia Ferreira, among others, attended the event and paraded to witness the performances of multiple singers and the joy of being recognized with this award.

Likewise, the actor and presenter, Daniel Arenas, made his appearance on the blue carpet, accompanied by the former queen Daniella Álvarez, putting aside the rumors that had been going on for several months about their separation. This took those attending the event by surprise, however, the couple showed that their relationship is in the best moment, after showing multiple displays of affection.

The rumors of the estrangement began when Daniel Arenas, on the morning program ‘Hoy día’, of which he is a part, gave a short kiss to his partner Adamaris López, for which he apologized to the audience and to his partner, the model Daniella Álvarez, however, from that moment on they were not seen together again. In this regard, Daniela Álvarez stated at the time: “Everyone is in a new space, there has really been little time to share, so giving it priority like other things to show that specifically love”, since Arenas had to move to Miami to be part of the magazine in question. For his part, Daniel Arenas, in August of this year, once again referred to his partner when they were discussing the topic of God in their lives: “When they ask me what makes me happy, I could say that it is the good relationship with my family, my partner, my friends or my co-workers, but no; all that comes in addition when I become a man of God. The truth is that in this new appearance they were very happy and Daniella was considered ‘the most beautiful of the night’.

There have been many rumors of a breakup with his partner, Daniella Álvarez. In recent months, the famous Daniel Arenas and Daniella Álvarez have been in the public eye, as a rumor was created that their relationship had ended. Although the celebrities have not publicly confirmed anything, a gesture from the ‘Hoy día’ presenter would suggest that they are no longer together. After receiving several comments on social networks, the Bumangués actor made a live broadcast to talk to his followers about what happened, “I have been in this medium for 20-odd years and I believe that I have always been very faithful to my convictions and what I have it in my heart, in all my years of career I have never been part of a scandal or a controversy that stains my name,” he explained. In the same broadcast, he explained that this kiss with his set partner had been a mistake: “I acted wrong, I acted wrong, I resolved the situation in the wrong way. “I was not in a character, nor in a novel,” she pointed out. Furthermore, after the rumors, another of the details that most increased speculation was the fact that the Bumangués was not present at Álvarez’s birthday celebration. Through her social networks, the presenter Daniela Álvarez shared on her Instagram account some photographs of her birthday party and the absence of Daniel Arenas, drawing the attention of Internet users, who stated: “the kiss with Adamari López cost her “The relationship, it hurts, they were a good couple.”

