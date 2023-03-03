Original title: The 26th season of “The Fifth Personality” Essence 2 is now online

The tower collapsed, and the “false god” fell into hell. Under the high-sounding resistance, there is actually a revenge carnival full of selfish desires!

Netease’s first 1V4 asymmetrical competitive mobile game “The Fifth Personality” Season 26. Essence 2 will be launched soon. The old days are bleak, and the new ones are in the air. You will reveal the amazing truth behind the familiar faces and names!

The battle of the eclipse, the carnival of revenge

The new king Nebuchadnezzar conquered neighboring countries with thunder, destroyed their faith and royal family, plundered their craftsmen, priests and subjects, and forced them to build unprecedented magnificent buildings for themselves as slaves—the Tower of Babel.

In order to consolidate his rule, Nebuchadnezzar created a system in which he is the “sun”, the nobles on the tower are the “shining ones”, and the slaves under the tower are “fallen demons”. belief system.

However, the hellish slavery has intensified the confrontation and contradictions in the tower, and a mysterious “demon” wearing a solar eclipse mask completely detonated the conflict. He chanted the slogan “Worship the true God and expel false gods”, and soon gathered a large number of supporters, and defeated the high tower army that had lost control of faith. The Tower of Tongtian collapsed, and all the nobles of the tower were declared to be executed. The slaves expected that the new king who was eclipsing the sun would allow everyone to live a stable life.

However, they don’t know that this massive rebellion has nothing to do with faith, justice and truth. The eclipse has only one purpose – revenge! They don’t even know that this new king who came to save himself like a god has A face that is almost exactly the same as the old king, and a name that is exactly the same as the assassinated prince Helel!

In the twenty-sixth season Essence 2 poster released by “The Fifth Personality”, the night watchman-solar eclipse sits on the corpse of a high tower, looking down at the old light that is about to go out in his hands, and the joy of successful revenge is beyond words. The Mechanic-Returner carefully observes the actions of the Eclipse, thinking about how to use the secrets he has mastered to realize his dream of returning. The Weeping Clown-Eater sat slumped on the ground, unable to see the joy of getting rid of slavery at all, only the anger and deep fear of leaving!

Utopia is an illusion

The twenty-sixth season Essence 2 story video revealed to us more so-called oracles and the truth after the resistance: the night watchman-solar eclipse gives power to the unclean, helping the unfaithful achieve what they want, regardless of the identity of the follower , as long as “dear brother” can crawl at his feet, let him experience everything he has suffered!

The rare fashion night watchman-solar eclipse led the battle of ants to overthrow the sun, collapsed the tower, destroyed the false land of nowhere, and kept the sun as a pet as he wished. He wears a slim leather armor, and the exquisite three-dimensional dark patterns and embossed patterns exaggerate the noble temperament; the leather boots are firmly tied to a pair of spikes, and the outstretched wings are full of mysterious and unknown power, enough to fight against the tower The dazzling brilliance above; the red cloak is wrapped in black feathers, and the billowing black mist hits, eager to eat away at the sun.

The rare fashion night watchman-solar eclipse led the battle of ants to overthrow the sun, collapsed the tower, destroyed the false land of nowhere, and kept the sun as a pet as he wished. He wears a slim leather armor, and the exquisite three-dimensional dark patterns and embossed patterns exaggerate the noble temperament; the leather boots are firmly tied to a pair of spikes, and the outstretched wings are full of mysterious and unknown power, enough to fight against the tower The dazzling brilliance above; the red cloak is wrapped in black feathers, and the billowing black mist hits, eager to eat away at the sun.

Perhaps to increase the sense of mystery as an oracle, or to conceal his true identity, the night watchman-solar eclipse wears a crown made of black iron, and his face that few people know is covered by a sun god statue. The golden chain locks the statue, and the cracks imply the collapse of old beliefs. The red gemstone on the chest exudes red light, like a newborn star, which is about to replace the dying sun and rule the entire kingdom.

Called to follow, each with ambition

Faith above lies is doomed to be in jeopardy. The mixed followers are also doomed to hidden dangers. However, the Night's Watch-Eclipse doesn't care, the Rare Fashion Mechanic-Returner and the Weeping Clown-Eater, all under his rule, plotting for their own ambitions.

Mechanic-Returner is wearing a black and red dark-pattern long skirt, which is tailored for combat. The golden crown-shaped pattern on the long skirt and the ruby-studded crown on her head suggest her extraordinary origin; the badge on the left shoulder and black feathers Showing her loyal pursuit of the eclipse, the eclipse sun pattern on the crown represents her hatred for the old king, but the tears dripping from the wolf eyes and the mysterious rune on the forehead seem to tell the story of the eclipse. Another tale of destruction and return.

The Weeping Clown-Eater has an inseparable emotion for the collapsed tower, not only carved the prosthetic leg into the shape of the tower, but also reproduced the holy and gorgeous tower top with the hand-held objects; half black red, half platinum clothes and The half-black and half-white hair color highlights the intense conflict of emotions; the eclipse symbol on the left and the radiant symbol on the right meet on the chest, and the sun emblem is engraved on the mask. Although the scar on the corner of the mouth has not faded, he seems to be Already missing the glory of the past; the eye-catching rabbit ears also present two completely different colors, hanging with completely different earrings, this is the apocalypse of his fate.

Above the tower, there is no land. Lord of Babel, the walking sun.

NetEase's first 1V4 asymmetrical competitive mobile game "The Fifth Personality" Season 26 Essence 2 will be launched on March 2. The fashion is on the stage, showing you the revenge carnival in the ruins of the tower!

【About the fifth personality】

"Fifth Personality" is NetEase's first asymmetric confrontational competitive mobile game. The absurd gothic painting style, suspenseful and brain-burning plots, and exciting 1V4 confrontation gameplay will bring players a brand new gaming experience. Players will play detective Orpheus, after receiving a mysterious commission letter, into the infamous manor to investigate a disappearance case. During the investigation of evidence, the player who became Orpheus looks back on the case using deduction. When reviewing the case, players can choose to play the role of a regulator or a survivor, and start a fierce confrontation. But in the process of investigation, when infinitely close to the facts, they discovered more and more unbelievable truths.

"Fifth Personality" official website: http://id5.163.com

