January 16, 2023, produced by Tianke Haoxinghe Film (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Leopard Film (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., produced by Zhejiang Caoer Film Co., Ltd., chief producers Qi Ning and Li Feng , Xu Jiaman chief planner and screenwriter, Kong Lida producer and director, starring Zhao Jiamin and Li Junchen. Zhao Jiuyi, Xu Jiaman, Du Rongyi, Wu Yijia, Sun Zhengyu, Cheng Yi and others starred in the ancient costume sweet pet boutique drama “Snow between the Eyebrows” which was officially completed in Zhejiang Hengdian Film and Television City.

It is reported that the screenwriter Xu Jiaman has cooperated with Kong Lida, the director of high-quality TV dramas such as “Fighter of the Destiny” and “A Good Day” for many times. The two have the same views on artistic style and content understanding, so they also maintain a high degree of tacit understanding in this cooperation. This drama is different from the traditional sweet pet drama in ancient costumes. In addition to adding the “light comedy” element that makes people laugh, it also incorporates the thrilling court power struggle. The plot of the story is even more nuanced, and the characters are accurately and vividly portrayed.

The actors in the play have both good looks and acting skills. Zhao Jiamin, the actor who plays the heroine and the heroine’s sister, graduated from the Central Academy of Drama. She is a professional in acting. They all contributed wonderful performances in the short play “Auntie’s World“. Li Junchen, an actor who has appeared in dramas such as “Painting Heart Master”, “Prequel to Xuan Bilu”, “Mu Mu Chuan”, “Painting Bad People in Jianghu”, “Full-time Master” and other dramas, is extremely malleable, whether it is an ancient fantasy or a modern sweet pet. He grasps the characters very well, and creates one character after another with different styles and likable characters for the audience. During the filming, Zhao Jiamin and Li Junchen’s professional attitude also left a deep impression on everyone. Although it was the first time for the two excellent actors to cooperate in “The Snow between the Eyebrows”, they had a tacit understanding when they set up the scene, and the sense of CP was overwhelming. The staff outside the play also shouted “It’s knocked!”, and they interpreted the state of love in a real and delicate way.

The online drama “Snow between the Eyebrows” is well-produced, and the main creators have devoted 100% of their energy to it. It was officially completed on January 16, and the post-production will be carried out next. I believe that it will be able to meet with the audience soon. Bring an interesting and touching ancient love story.