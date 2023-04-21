The woman sang along with Zhang Jie at Zhang Jie’s concert, and all she recorded was her own voice.

The woman sang along with Zhang Jie’s concert and recorded her own voice. Netizens: 580 votes and 400 by herself

From April 1st to April 2nd, 2023 Zhang Jiewei LIVE – “Yao·Beidou” Tour Concert Guangzhou Station, held at the Guangdong Olympic Sports Center Stadium, the price ranges from 280 yuan to 1680 yuan, and tickets are hard to come by.

On such an exciting occasion, singing with idols is indispensable, but the recording of the mobile phone must be set properly, otherwise the only recording may be your own roar.

A woman would send a video to complain, “It’s cool to sing along, don’t sing next time!I thought it was a beautiful chorus, but it turned out that it was all my own voice”

Netizens joked:

580 votes sang 400 by myself

Those who didn’t know thought Zhang Jie came to your concert

There are netizens popular science,At the concert, everyone sang along, which made the recording very complicated. You can use the “audio zoom” function to record the singer’s voice from the stage.

The main technology of audio zoom is beamforming or spatial filtering, which can record sound from a specific direction and attenuate sound from other directions, usually used in conjunction with zoom camera.

When we turn on the phone and pull the rear camera to zoom, the sound zoom function will be turned on. For example, if you are filming a person talking, the voice of the person speaking in the video will be relatively low if the distance is relatively far away. When you zoom in and zoom in on the person, the voice of the person speaking will also become louder.