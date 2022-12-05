Home Entertainment Thenatan Releases Devil – midifan: We focus on computer music
Entertainment

by admin
Devil takes a unique approach to thickening or destroying signals. The plug-in provides six different types of distortion modes, and the horns on the devil’s head in the middle of the Devil will change with the distortion mode, ranging from mild tube overdrive effects to extreme digital harsh effects.

Devil is suitable for a variety of sound sources, used on synths, 808s, kick drums or vocals, it can add energy to flat sounds, making the sound richer and fuller.

Devil supports 32-bit and 64-bit Windows systems, and 64-bit MacOS systems. The plug-in formats are VST, VST3 and AU.

The original price of Devil is $50, and the initial discount is $9.99: https://www.thenatan.store/p/devil-distortion-plugin/

