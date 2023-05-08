they fear water contamination in Plottier by birds buried by bird flu

Neighbors of Plottier reported that buried birds infected with avian flu meters from a neighborhood. They released a video of the place where they would be and reported that they fear that the napas will be contaminated. Besides they told that dogs make holes and there are already bird feathers on the surface.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



It’s all about the neighborhood Colonia San Francisco de Plottier. Luis, a neighbor, released the video of the property where the infected birds would have been buried, He also spoke at AMCumbre about the situation.

“We are concerned about contamination and above all the neighbors who live nearby,” said Luis, who lives less than 50 meters from the place. The inhabitants do not have potable water and use pumps, so they are Contamination of the groundwater is concerned.

“We spoke with a person close to Senasa and he told us that the process that was carried out is the one that corresponds, but that the place is not appropriate, “ Louis mentioned. At the same time, the man stated “with the neighbors we want to evacuate doubts and try to prevent it from happening again because there will surely be a new burial ».

Luis commented that another of the problems is that there are dogs that are digging wells and some feathers have already come to the surface. “They put lime in the well, but with those of the dogs or the same birds that they are digging up, there are already feathers outside,” he said.

A few weeks ago, a person reported that the electricity provider stored underground three transformers that contain PCBs, a dangerous chemical that is harmful to health and the environment. In this context, the neighbor stated: “with the issue of the contamination in the electric cooperative and this makes us feel adrift».



