Thom Browne: Celebrating 20 Years of Iconic Style and Growth

Thom Browne Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Commemorative Book and Haute Couture Show

Red, white, and blue logos, impeccable tailoring, and gray suits are just a few iconic elements associated with designer Thom Browne. From its humble beginnings in a small store in New York in 2001, the brand has evolved into a fashion empire delivering a complete lifestyle. Now, Thom Browne is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a brand commemorative book and a haute couture show.

The brand was officially established in 2003 and debuted its first men’s ready-to-wear series at New York Fashion Week in 2005. Over the years, it has gained recognition and expanded its presence with flagship stores in New York, as well as appearances at prestigious fashion events like Pitti Uomo and Paris Fashion Week. In 2018, Thom Browne joined the Zegna Group, further solidifying its position in the industry.

To mark the milestone, founder Thom Browne recently visited Shanghai for a 20th anniversary event. In an interview with Hypebeast, he shared his personal status and brand vision. He discussed his busy schedule, including recent trips to Tokyo and Seoul. Browne also mentioned the brand’s commemorative book, a collaboration with publisher Phaidon. The book, titled “The Gray Manifesto,” features over 200 show looks captured by photographer Johnny Dufort and is bound by renowned graphic designer Ima Boom.

Working closely with Andrew Bolton, dean of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Browne expressed his excitement about the project. The monograph offers a unique perspective on the brand’s evolution over the past two decades. Browne commended Bolton for his respect and wisdom in the fashion industry.

In addition to the commemorative book, Thom Browne showcased its first haute couture series at Paris Fashion Week in July. The show, filled with dramatic intensity, featured unconventional silhouettes and a two-dimensional audience in gray suits at the Paris Opera House. Browne explained that inspiration for the collection comes from various sources, including architecture, art, books, and music.

Aside from these celebratory endeavors, Thom Browne took on a new role in January as Chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). Browne, a recipient of three CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Awards, sees his new position as a celebration of his career in the United States and an opportunity to give back to the industry.

Collaborations have been a recurring theme for the brand, ranging from partnerships with Brooks Brothers and Moncler to joint ventures with Samsung and American TV series “The Bear.” Browne attributes these collaborations to mutual appreciation and the desire to create something exciting and unexpected.

Though his days may seem “boring,” with a routine that includes exercise and work, Browne expressed his appreciation for the people of Shanghai and their enthusiasm for new things. He highlighted the brand’s emphasis on the Greater China market, evident in the opening of numerous stores in the region.

Looking ahead, Browne aims to continue pushing the brand’s boundaries and evolving both in design and business. While he teased the possibility of new product lines, Browne emphasized the importance of doing the best they can and ensuring the brand’s growth and evolution in the years to come.

As Thom Browne celebrates its 20th anniversary, the fashion world eagerly anticipates what surprises the brand will unveil in the next twenty years.

Share this: Facebook

X

