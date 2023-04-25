Home » Tiger and Hurricane already play in Don José Dellagiovanna
Tiger and Hurricane already play in Don José Dellagiovanna

Tiger and Hurricane already play in Don José Dellagiovanna

The two teams come to this day’s meeting with the aspiration of recovering the path of victory, since both come from drawing in the current tournament.

Tigre got just one point in his last game against Unión, after drawing 0-0. In the previous 4 rounds, they have won 2 times, 1 have ended even and they have been defeated 1 time. He accumulated a figure of 4 goals against and scored 4 in the rival arc.

Huracán added one by one on the previous date, after equaling 0-0 with Argentinos Juniors..

The local is in fifteenth place with 16 points (4 PG – 4 PE – 4 PP), while the visitor reached 13 points and is placed in twenty-third place in the tournament (3 PG – 4 PE – 5 PP ).

The designated referee for the match was Fernando Echenique.

Tiger formation today

The team led by Diego Martinez raise their game with a 4-4-2 formation with Gonzalo Marinelli in the arch; Martin Garay, Brian Leizza, Emmanuel Aguilera and Sebastian Prieto in defense; Lucas Blondel, Augustin Cardozo, Lucas Menossi and Facundo Colidio in the middle; and Blas Armoa and Tomás Badaloni in the forward.

Hurricane formation today

For their part, those led by Diego Dabove stand on the field with a 4-5-1 strategy with Lucas Chaves defending the goal; Fernando Torrent, Fernando Tobio, Joaquín Novillo, Guillermo Benítez in the rear; Santiago Hezze, Federico Fattori, Valentín Burgoa, Lucas Castro and Juan Carlos Gauto in midfield; and with Nicolás Cordero in the attack.

