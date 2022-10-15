TK Audio’s Transceiver 2 is a general-purpose insert effects rack gear for engineers and producers to creatively add effects pedals or other unbalanced gear to their mixes.

TK Audio is proud to present the new Transceiver 2, a versatile insert effect rack device for both the studio and the stage. Recorders all over the world are using pedals and other unbalanced equipment such as distortions, phasers, flangers, delays, and other unbalanced equipment to create new sounds in their studios, and Transceiver 2 is one of the perfect tools that will not affect the signal quality. It has 4 channels, each equipped with send level, return gain control, return polarity switch and mix control. With the newly added mixing function, you can choose how much of the inserted effect you want to mix. All controls are 41-step designed for easy recovery. The Transceiver 2 is a transformerless balanced design for optimal signal processing, flat frequency response and low harmonic distortion and noise. All outputs have high transformer drive.

Main features of Transceiver:

Plug your unbalanced gear like guitar pedals and old echoes into your DAW or console with Transceiver 2.

Active DI-box with a maximum gain of +20dB. Insert your favorite instruments into your collection of classic gear with Transceiver 2.

A re-magnification tool.

A universal insertion station on stage. Connect balanced equipment between instruments and speakers on stage.

Provides mixing capabilities for plugged-in devices.

The Transceiver 2 is available now and can be purchased through the TK Audio network of dealers and retailers for $999.00 / €899.00 (excl. tax) / £749.00 (excl. tax).

Official website:

https://tkaudio.se/transceiver-2/