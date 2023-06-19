Together for Change defeated Capitanich, in the middle of the Cecilia Strzyzowski case

In the Paso elections marked by a climate of political tension due to the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowsky, an incident linked to Emerenciano Sena, a piquetero leader linked to Jorge Capitanich, the Chacos went to the polls (low turnout) and dealt a heavy defeat to the ruling party .

The result of the Primaries in this province gave a result that was not in Capitanich’s calculations.

Chaco Elections: Together for Change defeated Capitanich

The Chaqueño Front, led by Capitanich, started at the top in the slow provisional scrutiny but late at night the election turned around and on Monday morning Juntos por el Cambio won.

The radical Leandro Zdero reversed the internal contest (very close) before his co-religionist Juan Carlos Polini. Between them, they caressed 42.66% of the votes.

Capitanich, for his part, surpassed Ismael Espinoza without setbacks within the official front, but the total space was slightly above 36.83%, with 96% of the polling stations counted.

Behind was Gustavo Martínez, mayor of the capital, with 8.87%, and then five other candidates with fewer votes. Already with the first data, tension was noticed between the leaders of Peronism in the official bunker.

What Capitanich said about the Paso

“Our primaries are absolutely defined. Secondly, we have been the most voted list. Each election is a message, that message must be pondered on our part to improve ”, assured Capitanich after 11:00 p.m.

“We have been viciously attacked, but there is no problem. Freedom of expression must exist, but not aggression because that is not constructive, ”warned the governor ahead of the general elections on September 17. In the 2019 elections, Capitanich had taken 18 points from the radical Carim Peche: 49% to 31%.

“Society is accompanying us. Today is going to be a historic day in the province. We are going to wait for the count to finish, but we have already made a great choice”, Polini celebrated before midnight.

From early on in the command of Together for Change they were confident of a good result, especially in the city of Resistencia, which concentrates 60% of the register. It was there that the historic triumph in the Paso was cooked.

Opponents denounced the theft of ballots in some polling places and warned about the slowness of counting and data loading, a process that is in the hands of Ecom Chaco, an organization led by Guillermina Capitanich, the governor’s daughter.

Cecilia case: what the mother of the disappeared young woman said

Gloria Romero, Cecilia’s mother, had expressly asked that the people of Chaco go to vote and that they do so for “anyone but corruption,” without mentioning the pro-government governor. Those words intersected with reasons for absenteeism to increase. This Sunday was Father’s Day and also part of a long weekend, which generated criticism from the opposition to the governor for the date chosen for the election.

It was unknown how these factors would affect the result, but by late afternoon it was estimated that the turnout would be very low and then it was confirmed that only 58% of the voters voted, according to data provided by Capitanich himself.

Cecilia’s disappearance shook the campaign towards the primaries in its final stretch. The 28-year-old was in a relationship with César Sena (19), son of the most powerful local piquetero, Emerenciano Sena, himself an ally of Capitanich. Due to the disappearance of the young woman, the two Senas plus Marcela Acuña, wife of Emerenciano and mother of César, among other people, are in custody.

What was voted in Chaco

For these primary elections, 10 gubernatorial candidates were presented, who made up 8 different coalitions, while in the election of provincial legislators, citizens had to choose between 24 lists.

Like many other districts, Chaco chose to split the provincial elections and not make them coincide with the national ones: instead of electing their representatives in August and October, they anticipated the elections that took place yesterday.

In the ruling party, the internal one was between Capitanich against Ismael Espinoza (the current governor aspires to achieve his re-election and thus assume his fourth term).

With a total of 998,377 voters –2.82% of the national register–, the province of Chaco thus defined the candidates for the positions of governor and vice, 16 provincial deputies and their respective substitutes, mayors and councilors, who will compete in the general elections of September 17.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

