“Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” starring Tom Cruise released its first movie trailer last month and will be officially released next month. Paramount Pictures officially released as many as 13 character posters today to promote pre-sale tickets in North America. The length of the film was previously confirmed to be 2 hours and 36 minutes, breaking the record of 2 hours and 27 minutes set by “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in 2018 and becoming the longest work in the series. The film cast Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Mariela Garriga, Greg Tarzan Davis, Shea Whigham, Cary Elwes and Henry Czerny et al. It will be officially released on July 14, 2023, and the second chapter will be released on June 28, 2024.
Tom Cruise Starring in “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” Releases Multiple Character Posters
