Top Nigerian Headlines of 2023 (Q2)

The Nigerian music scene is buzzing with activity and explosive releases. Since the beginning of the year, we have witnessed Rema’s meteoric rise to legendary status, Kcee’s return to favor with the general public, and the unwavering success of Tiwa Savage. Not to mention the indomitable spirit of street-pop, brought to life by artists like Seyi Vibes and Shallipopi, among others.

As usual, we’ve selected our favorite Nigerian releases from the second half of 2023 for your ears to enjoy.

Omah Lay – « Reason »

Omah Lay explores his existential questions, in a genre that is now quite lightly called “Afro-depression”. “Reason” is an insight into the singer’s personal internal struggles and coping mechanisms. He asks himself the harrowing question, “What is the reason you don’t have your own peace of mind?” Are you having fun or are you doing this to survive? »

Kcee – « Ojapiano »

Kcee lights up the Nigerian scene with his fusion of South African amapiano and traditional oja flutes from southeastern Nigeria. He flaunts his lyrical prowess on this track produced by Jaysynths, a gripping tale of strength, wisdom and life in the limelight. The sound, aptly dubbed “Ojapiano,” brought Kcee back into the limelight, and brought him back to the cheers of the general public.

Tiwa Savage – « Pick Up »

Savage uses the enchanting fingering of Blaise Beatz to open his heart on “Pick Up” following “Stamina” which counted the presence of Ayra Starr and Young John. The title reflects an unrequited love story and the emotional turmoil that accompanies it. “Pick Up” is also carried by a sampled chorus of the classic “No Be Mistake” by 9ice.

Asake – « Basquiat »

Asake compares the artistic spirit and legacy of neo-expressionist painter Jean-Michel Basquiat to his creative journey and identity. Asake’s vocal flexibility and precision, coupled with his poetic English and Yoruba lyrics, blend effortlessly with Magicsticks’ signature drumming, resulting in a new classic from this dynamic duo.

Kel-P – « What Have You Done? »

The producer-turned-singer breathes new life into his character by crafting a captivating beat in a vibrant tempo that sustains his expressive voice. “What Have You Done?” is perfect for reviving the summer atmosphere; enough to make even the most timid groove.

Rema – « Charm »

‘Charm’ brings a laid-back vibe, breathing new life into the Ultra edition of her debut album Raves & Roses. The track produced in London exudes maturity with a Wizkid-like lightness that does not overshadow Rema’s melodic talent.

Goldmine – « Esoterica »

The thinkers’ anthem is a reflection on life and its infinite game, as the singer asks himself: “Am I flying? Am I fighting? And what is the timeline? “. Esoterica is about the relentless feeling of a ticking clock, the pursuit of a mysterious adversary who is none other than God himself. These captivating ruminations are carried by the fascinating production of Yosa.

Burna Boy feat 21 Savage – « Sitting On Top of the World »

With packed stadiums and arenas around the world under his belt, “Sitting On Top of the World” salutes Burna Boy’s unparalleled accomplishments, unwavering confidence and artistic prowess. He teams up with 21 Savage to elevate this victory anthem to stratospheric levels.

Shallipopi feat Zlatan and Fireboy DML – « Elon Musk »

Having taken her first steps on TikTok and now unmistakably sporting the pop culture badge, Shallipopi calls on Fireboy and Zlatan to explode the scores. “Elon Musk” resonates with themes of ambition, determination and the celebration of wealth.

Seyyi Vibez – « Hat-trick »

“Hat-Trick” is a tour de force in the street-pop wave, Seyi Vibez displays his characteristic style while paying homage to Tems and Ayra Starr. The singer also talks about artists who cheat in their sales by buying streams. It offers an irresistible concoction of frenzied rhythms, vibrant melodies and choruses that will make your ears swoon.

