Tragedy in Almagro: three dead from a gas leak in an apartment

And couple, their young son and their two dogs, were found This Tuesday May 16 deceasedapparently by carbon monoxide inhalationin an apartment in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of almagro in which there had been a gas leakage.

The tragic event occurred at 4100 Belgrano Avenue, where firefighters, City police officers and SAME personnel attended.

The victims turned out to be a marriage of 54 years the man and 52 the woman and a son of 18who would have died from carbon monoxide inhalation.

The discovery of the bodies took place around 4:00 p.m. when a relative of the deceased went to the home, alerted because they had not answered his messages since Monday night.

Through the lock, the man was able to observe one of the dogs and the woman on the ground, for which he called the emergency telephone number and when the troops from the Neighborhood Police Station 5 B entered the three people and both dead animals, in addition of a persistent smell of gas.

The tragic event occurred on Belgrano Avenue at 4100.

As it was learned, the same odor had been perceived by a neighbor of the same apartment complex in horizontal property, who also called the authorities.

Present at the scene, the Special Emergency Brigade (BEE) of City Firefighters and Metrogas personnel who carry out the pertinent supply measurements, verified that there were elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Firefighters were met with a lingering smell of gas.

The neighbors evacuated themselves.

The place was ventilated by using an air extractor, while the neighboring neighbors evacuated themselves.

The head of the Special Rescue Group (GER) of the City Fire Department, Deputy Commander Rudolf Stabler, indicated: “According to the information, the relatives had contact with them yesterday afternoon (Monday). We arrived at the place for a called 911.

As for the rest of the residents, they self-evacuated from their homes. Firefighters interrupted the energy and gas service to avoid any situation that could aggravate”.

“The victims are of legal age, we are working on the ventilation of the place,” Stabler said.

In addition, he added: “It is a married couple and their son. The causes will be determined by the experts. We are finishing ventilating the rooms to carry out the work safely. Upon entering the area will be examined.”

