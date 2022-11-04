Source title: TV drama “Our Ten Years” hit Golden Media actor Zhang Xiang and Guan Yunpeng work together again

On the evening of November 3, "Our Ten Years" ushered in the finale. The show ended with the unit "Persistence", presumably because this is the life we ​​have experienced, let us understand that this is a "hard battle", It can let us "persist" positively and optimistically in the days to come. There are many familiar faces in the unit of "Persistence", which reminds people of this summer's hit drama "Menghualu", in which Zhang Xiang, the actor of "Qin Yufeng", played the role of gnashing teeth in "Menghualu" The scumbag "Zhou She", the actor of "Jiang Lai", Guan Yunpeng, once played "Chen Lian" in Menghualu. Under the shaping of the two actors, the two characters have successfully left a deep impression on the audience and earned popularity for the actors themselves. Some time ago, Zhang Xiang officially announced that he had signed a new brokerage company, Golden Media, which is the same company as Guan Yunpeng. Zhang Xiang played the role of "Qin Yufeng", the property manager of the shopping mall, and had many antagonistic scenes with Yan Ni. "Qin Yufeng" brought laughter as soon as he appeared on the stage. This character is a little humble, even a little cute. When everyone was forced to be isolated in the mall, "Qin Yufeng" went from a state of resignation to being able to cooperate with the secretary in epidemic prevention work. , it can be seen from the performance that the actors have some subtle designs for the characters they play, which are natural and real. Guan Yunpeng, who plays the popular supporting role "Chen Lian" in "Meng Hualu", as a broadcasting student, loves acting. He showed a lot of his acting skills, although he was a supporting role, but through Guan Yunpeng's serious polishing, he finally won the love of the audience. He once said, "I have become a new film and television actor again." He did it. Now he is playing with Yan Ni, playing the role of "Jiang Lai", an epidemic prevention worker. Under the command of the leader, he arranges work effectively and praises his leader in his spare time. Some netizens said that after changing a drama, they felt that the attributes of "Chen Lian" are still there. He is still a good assistant who can share his boss's worries and has a good vision. This drama spends more time wearing protective clothing and masks, so it will be more difficult to perform at this time, which increases the difficulty of the actors' performances, so more attention is paid to the actors' eyes and movement transmission. Zhang Xiang and Guan Yunpeng can be said to have completed this challenge. Although the two actors are supporting roles, they still impress the audience in their performances. The vivid and interesting characters they play bring joy to the audience and make the audience resonate and infect. This is the strength of the actors. Now more young actors have the strength to study and work hard for the film and television industry they love. I hope our film and television dramas will get better and better, and I also wish Zhang Xiang and Guan Yunpeng to create more classic roles and excellent drama series. to the audience.

