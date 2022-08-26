In the blink of an eye, the TVB costume drama “Desire of the Golden Branch” has been launched for the 18th anniversary.

This classic, which premiered in 2004, is far-reaching. With a Douban score of 8.9, it created the trend of court dramas and became the originator of such dramas. On the occasion of the drama’s 18th birthday, Deng Cuiwen, the actor who plays Niu Colu Ruyue (hereafter referred to as Rufei) in the drama, deliberately broadcast live to celebrate and live broadcast with the media, not only sharing her points with “Golden Branches Desire” Bit by bit, he also exclusively revealed his deep feelings for Rufei, talked freely about his understanding of the role of the “big heroine”, and shared with the audience the current state of life without reservation.





Surprisingly, during the live broadcast, she also “pulled” her “harem enemy” 18 years ago, Chen Xiuzhu, who played the queen’s wife, to interact with each other. Deng Cuiwen directly greeted “Meet the Empress” in the way in the play, and Chen Xiuzhu also responded “If you are a concubine, be good”, such a scene of “Master returning to youth” made many people’s eyes wet inexplicably.

Deng Cuiwen also said that the nickname of Chen Xiuzhu in the mobile phone is “Queen Empress”.





《golden branches》YYDS

The more than 90-minute live broadcast evoked the memories of countless people, and the comments were filled with the audience’s love for this TVB classic series. Deng Cuiwen said without hesitation that “Desire of the Golden Branch” is a god in her heart. This live broadcast interaction attracted the participation of nearly one million viewers, and everyone said that “”Desire of the Golden Branch” is timeless at any time, and it is difficult to truly surpass it when a series of similar themes is born after it.”





During the live broadcast interaction, Deng Cuiwen discussed with the audience the question of “Why do you love “Golden Branches”? She mentioned that there is a suspense at the end of each episode of this TV series, so that the audience does not know what will happen later. This kind of “Can’t Guess” attracted a lot of viewers. At the same time, she invited the audience to take the situation of Rufei together. She said that among the four women, Rufei was the most painful: “It was the most suitable for me to play Rufei at my age. Having been through setbacks and low points, I also fully understand the feeling of being in a cold palace. I understand that we should persevere, recharge our batteries and stand up again. I am very grateful for the encounters and experiences in my life that have made me feel good about this role. The performance has confidence and results.”





TVB accompanies audiences and artists to grow

Recently, there was a hot search called “Why TVB Actors Have No Idol Burden”, which mentioned that most TVB actors regard acting as ordinary work. They have a strong and tolerant heart, as well as perseverance and professionalism, and any role will work hard to do it.” Endure”, go to “grinding”, in order to achieve classics. As a participant and witness of the golden age of Hong Kong drama, Deng Cuiwen is also a representative of TVB’s precious actors. She has always been enthusiastic and full of acting, not only practicing perfect acting skills, but also full of her own thinking about acting.





After graduating from middle school, she was admitted to the TVB training class, and her debut was the heroine partner Wan Ziliang’s “Xue Rengui Zhengdong”. Even if the fame and honor came too fast, she has been sober and self-sufficient for a long time. Then the hit dramas such as “Battle of the Imperial City”, “Eternal Dragon Slayer”, “Grey Net” and other dramas made her a guarantee of ratings, but she chose to study and precipitate herself at the peak stage. After returning to TVB, the “Golden Branches of Evil” and “Women and Heroes” series became TVB’s first consecutive “behind the scenes”.

Deng Cuiwen’s acting experience is legendary. Mentioning those years, Deng Cuiwen’s face did not show a trace of complacency. She said that she “is not the best yet, and I hope to be better in the future.”

To her old club TVB, she has always been full of gratitude. As she said in the live broadcast, “As soon as I heard the celebration of the 18th anniversary of “Golden Branches, I wanted to come back and celebrate with everyone”, “At this point in time, I always think of the past filming. The past”, and “TVB is a family that grew up with me, and I will always be a part of this family”…





If the concubine became the focus, Deng Cuiwen did not enjoy the so-called pleasure of “intrigue in the deep palace forbidden courtyard”. “I don’t like to fight at all, and I don’t really want to shoot those characters who are calculating people’s hearts, but I don’t like doing repetitive things, and I want to play the roles I like.”

In addition, Deng Cuiwen also talked about her understanding of the “big heroine”: “I can’t be a big heroine (laughs), I am not that good, the script is strong, I just finished the script.”

“But the big heroine should be someone who has her own ideas, the ability to be great, true, kind and beautiful, and very persevering. She will not be too romantic, and will not easily compromise under any difficulties, and is mainly a person who does great things. “

Compared with the performance in the play, she pays more attention to the power that the work brings to the audience: “Actors have the obligation to bring power to others. The audience loves you, and your every move and role will affect them.” Deng Cuiwen will definitely bring more power to the audience with better performances.







