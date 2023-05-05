UK pledges US$100 million for Brazil’s Amazon

He United Kingdom will join the United States in donating to Brazil’s flagship program to protect the amazonwhile the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvapush to stop illegal deforestation by 2030.

He United Kingdom will contribute some US$100 million (£80 million) to the Amazon Fundan international initiative led by Brazil created in 2008, announced the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunakin a meeting on Friday with Lula in London.

US President Joe Biden said in April that he would ask the Congress US$500 million to contribute to the fund, and more and more countries are seeking to join Brazil’s fight to preserve the largest rainforest on the planet.

“I am pleased to announce that we will invest in the Amazon Fundand this is being done thanks to his leadership and effort,” Sunak said during the meeting at his Downing Street residence.

Germany will contribute US$ 217 million for the preservation of the Amazon

Brazil is also in talks with France, Japan and the European Union on new contributions to the fund, which was created during Lula’s first presidency and has historically been supported almost entirely by Germany and Norway.

The fund, which currently manages about $740 million, halted operations in 2019 when Germany and Norway They froze contributions in response to the environmental policies of former President Jair Bolsonaro. It resumed operations after Lula’s inauguration in January and has become the focus of the leftist leader’s efforts to prioritize climate change and environmental protection on his international agenda.