Home » UK pledges US$100 million for Brazil’s Amazon
Entertainment

UK pledges US$100 million for Brazil’s Amazon

by admin

He United Kingdom will join the United States in donating to Brazil’s flagship program to protect the amazonwhile the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvapush to stop illegal deforestation by 2030.

He United Kingdom will contribute some US$100 million (£80 million) to the Amazon Fundan international initiative led by Brazil created in 2008, announced the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunakin a meeting on Friday with Lula in London.

US President Joe Biden said in April that he would ask the Congress US$500 million to contribute to the fund, and more and more countries are seeking to join Brazil’s fight to preserve the largest rainforest on the planet.

I am pleased to announce that we will invest in the Amazon Fundand this is being done thanks to his leadership and effort,” Sunak said during the meeting at his Downing Street residence.

Germany will contribute US$ 217 million for the preservation of the Amazon

Brazil is also in talks with France, Japan and the European Union on new contributions to the fund, which was created during Lula’s first presidency and has historically been supported almost entirely by Germany and Norway.

The fund, which currently manages about $740 million, halted operations in 2019 when Germany and Norway They froze contributions in response to the environmental policies of former President Jair Bolsonaro. It resumed operations after Lula’s inauguration in January and has become the focus of the leftist leader’s efforts to prioritize climate change and environmental protection on his international agenda.

See also  Fashion is back on the road: from Paris to Venice, the most anticipated events of the summer

You may also like

You may also like

F1 arrives in Miami with extensive dominance of...

When Korean idols are performing on a rainy...

In Argentina education is not a priority

Fresh Power | Dialogue with Youth Hello Hu...

The municipality will pay $32.4 million for 3...

Pampita’s heartbreaking story about the time she visited...

Next year, the peach blossoms will be everywhere,...

AI Pioneer Quits Google, Warns of Dangers to...

Racing visits Aldosivi: time, TV and formations

How much did the euro blue close at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy