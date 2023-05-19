Veil of Maya – [m]other – Album Review

Veil of Maya – [m]other

Origin: Chicago / USA

Release: 12.05.2023

Label: Sumerian Records

Duration: 35:13

Genre: Metalcore / Djent

Appears after a six-year wait Veil of Mayas long-awaited seventh studio album [m]otherwhich is owned by her longtime record label Sumerian Records is published. The good piece was produced by Zach Joneswho also, among other things, for Chelsea Grin and Fit For a King has worked.

Since singer joined Lukas Hungarian in 2015, the band continued to shift their style towards metalcore and have stayed in the music genre ever since. front man Lukas describes the work on the new album as “A collection of personal experiences, history and a touch of your own imagination”. Disharmonious guitar riffs, polyrhythms, deep growls and powerful screams – Veil Of Maya push their musical limits.

Metalcore meets Cyberpunk



Der explosive Opener-Song Tokyo Chainsaw begins with deep growls, fast double-bass rhythms and typical Metalcore/Djent melodies – played precisely and on-point. The track brings a lot of power with it, but in my opinion has little depth – with a duration of 2:57 a bit too short to unfold.

Are you happy now that I’m bleeding?

With Red Fur further electronic elements flow in, combined with sharp screams and melodic clear vocals. The guitarist and songwriter found inspiration for the electronic opening –Marc Okubo on one Rufus Du Sol Concert. The track is a real break in style in the middle of the album, which I personally like because the catchy melody sticks in your head right away. Check out the futuristic music video about a dystopian future HERE view.

The longest and most experimental track that particularly stands out is Mother Pt 4. After a slowly beginning, dreamy intro, followed by synthesizer melodies and soulful clear vocals, abrupt changes follow hard breakdowns, disharmonious guitar riffs and aggressive growls.

Conclusion

If you like experimental Metalcore, packed with djent and synth influences, you’ve come to the right place. The melodic guitar sound, the rolling breakdowns and the electronic elements paired with futuristic sounds make the difference [m]other an exciting disc.

9 / 10





Line Up

Lukas Magyar – Gesang

Marc Okubo – guitar

Danny Hauser – Bass

Sam Applebaum – drums

Tracklist

01. Tokyo Chainsaw

02. Artificial Dose

03. Godhead

04. [re]connect

05. Red Fur

06. Disco Kill Party

07. Mother Pt. 4

08. Synthwave Vegan

09. Lost Creator

10. Death Runner

