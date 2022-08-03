【Approaching the artist】

From “Crazy Rose”, “LOVE”, “Police Diary”, “I Am a Witness” to “The Hidden Corner”, “The Showdown” and “Police Honor”, since his practice, he has almost put the captain of the criminal police, the police officer, the director of the public security bureau, and the police against the police. , retired police officers, police station chiefs and other police roles have been played over and over again, becoming a veritable “police professional household”. In his opinion, art is not a mathematical equation. The concave and convex texture of art comes from feeling. Only by playing the “people” behind the police can the role of the police truly be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

After its premiere on CCTV, the TV series “Police Honor” has recently appeared on Beijing Satellite TV and Dragon TV. There is no ups and downs and excitement brought by suspenseful cases, and there is no eye-catching shock brought by hot scenes. Some are just short and trivial. The director of the police station in the play is played by Wang Jingchun, a “professional policeman”. He has eight-character eyebrows, small eyes, and a garlic nose. But with his excellent performance, he broke apart the profession of the police and presented it in front of the audience, letting people see the shining honor of ordinary heroes hidden in the depths of the fireworks in the market.

Prying open Wang Jingchun’s chatterbox is not an easy task. During the interview process, he does not say too beautiful words, giving the impression that he is not good at self-expression, but he also does not want to be defined. For all presuppositions and labels, he is always sensitive to capture and ready to fight back at any time. It is not difficult to understand why he has played so many police roles and always brings a completely different presentation to the audience every time. In his opinion, art is not a mathematical equation. The uneven texture of art comes from feeling. Actors should take out their hearts and show them to the audience.

Wang Jingchun was born into a military family in Altay City, Xinjiang. His father was a soldier who guarded the border for 17 years and even caught a spy in the 1970s. Wang Jingchun’s childhood growth experience made Wang Jingchun full of natural intimacy for roles such as soldiers and policemen.

After becoming an actor, Wang Jingchun’s first honor was related to the role of the police. In 2009, he won the Outstanding Actor Award at the 10th TV Movie Lily Awards for his film “Crazy Rose”. In the film, Wang Jingchun plays a criminal police captain. In order to enter the play, the walls of his room were covered with photos of various cases. He also carefully studied the real information that the crew asked for from the Criminal Police Force, and worked hard to study fingerprint knowledge. With this persistence and hard work, Wang Jingchun has been dormant for ten years and changed. When he won the Outstanding Actor Award at the 10th TV Movie Lily Awards, he boasted, “This is the first award I won after becoming a professional actor, and I believe this is just the beginning.” Unexpectedly, at the Tokyo International Film Festival shortly thereafter, Wang Jingchun won the Best Actor Award for “Police Diary”.

Gradually, Wang Jingchun became a “professional policeman” in the eyes of the audience. In a filming show of migrant workers asking for wages, the migrant workers who were recruited from the labor market to perform as a group even took Wang Jingchun as a real policeman and reported their difficulties to him one after another.

In the two recent dramas “The Showdown” and “Police Honor”, two police officers played by Wang Jingchun appeared on the screen at the same time. It is very different, layer by layer, and finally find out the inner ghost and find the behind-the-scenes umbrella of the underworld forces; the other side is Wang Shouyi, the director of the Balihe police station in “Police Honor”. He has no major cases to deal with. Most of them are trivial things in the lives of ordinary people. The former is a tense confrontation between the thoughtful criminal police and the underworld forces in terms of intelligence and physical strength, while the latter is the balanced wisdom of a seasoned and harmonious police station director who focuses on small things.

When asked what are the differences between these police roles, Wang Jingchun said with a smile: “It’s definitely different! They have different types of police officers, different working environments, family relationships, etc. I pay more attention to the vividness behind the police profession. emotional person.”

Different characters naturally have different ways to shape characters, which further tests the actor’s ability to deeply understand characters and shape characters. Wang Jingchun played Wang Shouyi, the director of the police station who paid equal attention to both hard and soft, in “Police Honor”. This image made the audience deeply feel the wisdom and law enforcement level of grass-roots leading cadres. “Although my occupation is very different from that of the grassroots police, we must have all known or heard of a police station chief like Wang Shouyi. What I have to do is to compare this role with the real policeman in the audience’s perception. The image is on the hook.”

With the in-depth reading of the script and the in-depth speculation of the characters, the character image in Wang Jingchun’s mind became more and more clear. In order to get closer to the role, he followed the police station chief when he experienced life, learned his way of talking, walking, and doing things, and chatted with the police about cases, plots, and characters. Before starting the machine, Wang Jingchun felt unsatisfied when he saw his makeup photo, so he said to the director, “I have a lot of collagen on my face recently, you give me a month to lose ten pounds and squeeze the folds on my face. Squeeze, Wang Shouyi’s sense of vicissitudes and fatigue will come.” He threw himself into the character of Wang Shouyi, and then presented the character according to his understanding.

In “Police Honor”, Wang Shou’s first appearance left a deep impression on the audience. In the long shot of 5 minutes and 40 seconds at the beginning, Wang Jingchun needs to talk to 11 actors. “In this shot, everyone’s movements and lines must not be in the slightest deviation, otherwise there will be problems. After the first shot of the first scene, everyone was very excited, and there was prolonged applause on the set. Emotions It’s coherent, and the actors are entertained and motivated to continue doing good roles.”

Only by playing the “people” behind the police can the role of the police truly be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. In the movie “Police Diary”, the murder that Hao Wanzhong could not solve until his death was finally solved in the fourth year after the movie was released. At the moment when netizens told Wang Jingchun by private message, he felt very honored to play the role of a policeman. During the hot broadcast of “Police Honor”, some criminal cases attracted the attention of the whole people, and many netizens left messages under Wang Jingchun’s Weibo: “I hope Director Wang will be in charge of this case.” The roles played by Wang Jingchun have produced various characters in the real world. All kinds of echoes, this is the biggest compliment to an actor.

