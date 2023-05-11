wave of rejections for the case that has victims in Neuquén

Mega espionage against judges, prosecutors and defenders, including Silvina Domínguez and Pablo Matkovic from Neuquén, generated a wave of repudiation from political, social and internal organizations of the Nation’s Judiciary.

An investigation by the Administrative Investigations Office (PIA) revealed by Black riverdetected that between 2019 and 2022 the Ministry of Security and the Police of the CABA accessed the database of the National Registry of Persons and they investigated to more than a hundred political and judicial personalities and from the most diverse fields.

Among them are Silvina Dominguezthe surrogate judge in Bariloche who intervened in the land occupation in Villa Mascardi and in the investigation for alleged gifts for the trip of judges, CABA government officials and businessmen to the Joe Lewis mansion in hidden lake.

The other spy in the region was federal defender Pablo Matkovic. Data extraction dates coincide with their participation in a contest in the Council of the Nation’s Magistracyso it is suspected that they sought an illegal method of investigating you outside of your public resume and performance.

Legislators from the Frente de Todos de Neuquén expressed their “repudiation of the acts of illegal espionage that occurred between 2019 and 2022 carried out by the Ministry of Security of the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta”, and expressed their solidarity with Domínguez and Matkovic.

“We strongly reject these types of illegal and undemocratic practices that deserve to be condemned by the whole of society (…) that do nothing more than roll back our rule of law”says the communication signed by Lorraine Parrilli, Mariano Mansilla, Sergio Fernandez Novoa, Soledad Salaburu and Ayelen Gutierrez.

A on turn the Mapuche Confederation expressed “our solidarity and accompaniment” with Matkovic, who «develops intense activity for causes related to human rights and the rights of the Mapuche people in particular. We only have words of appreciation for his activity since the work team under his charge has opened the doors for us every time our rights were violated. This meritorious task has made our expectations in the judicial system revive, in the face of so many rights repressed in decades from the judicial apparatus itself.

“Enormous gravity of mega-espionage”

“This mega-espionage carried out from the public apparatus itself seems extremely serious to us. Biometric data is sensitive data as it with them one can validate public accounts, access security keys, tap phones, access all the data of the DNI, the photo that can be validated for facial recognition elsewhere, follow up through the cameras that the city government has. If this is possible to do it to an official of the level of Defender Matkovic, What awaits us as the most unprotected population?“, asks the Confederation.

It indicates that “the authorities of the government of the City of Buenos Aires they have to give explanations of why they required this data and the scope of this information, as far as it went. This breaks the chain of independence of the judges who are truly committed to justice and who are threatened by typical maneuvers of the dictatorship era, seeking to discipline those who show themselves as dissidents to the will of the power corporations.

friends of the court

For its part, the Celeste list of the Association of Magistrates and Officials of the national justice remarked that with mega-espionage, “beyond judicial independence also Other constitutionally rooted rights would have been violated, such as those of assembly, privacy, intimacyand those linked to the protection of personal data”.

“In view of the large number of magistrates who would have been victims of these allegedly criminal activities, we require the possibility of the entity presenting itself as ‘amicus curiae’ (friend of the court) is evaluated in the case that is currently being investigated by the National Federal Criminal and Correctional Justice of CABA. Thus, we understand that there is no one better than an association that brings together national judges, prosecutors, and defenders of the country, to provide information and/or criteria in search of the truth.”

The Regional Board of Directors II (Rio Negro and Neuquén) of the Union of Employees of the Nation’s Justice also spoke. «We want to express our repudiation of the journalistic note published by the newspaper Río Negro in which it is reported that two members of our union that brings together the National Judiciary, former Federal Judge Silvina Domínguez and the Official Defender of the city of Neuquén Pablo Matkovic, as well as our Secretary General Julio Piumato, have been victims of illegal espionage by the Ministry of Security of the City of Buenos Aires».

“We stand in solidarity with our colleagues affected by this disastrous, retrograde and undemocratic practicetypical of sectors nostalgic for the darkest periods of our country and we demand that the corresponding authorities investigate and punish with the necessary immediacy those responsible for this crime that It has an unusual and inappropriate institutional gravity for a country that wants and deserves to live in a democracy”.



