What are the best ways to resolve the conflict of Chinese Zodiac attributes_Life_Color_Accessories

What are the best ways to resolve the conflict of the attributes of the twelve zodiac signs?

In the twelve zodiac signs, there is a relationship of mutual generation and mutual restraint between different zodiac signs, which sometimes brings some conflicts and contradictions. When the attributes of two zodiac signs conflict, we can take some resolution methods to ease the conflict and promote harmonious coexistence. Resolving conflict requires understanding and respecting each other’s characteristics and needs, while maintaining an open communication and cooperative attitude. Through proper communication and compromise, the goal of mutual understanding and win-win can be achieved.

1. Zishu and Wuma collide

You can make friends who belong to the tiger, or give birth to a child who belongs to the tiger, as a bridge, you can use green colors to neutralize and accommodate in your life.

In terms of Feng Shui, you can choose a house with the main bedroom in the east, northeast and southeast as auspicious stars, and you can also wear or place wooden or tiger-shaped ornaments to increase luck.

2. The Ugly Ox and the Wei Sheep Conflict

You can make friends with Snake, Dragon or Pig, or have a child born with Snake, Dragon or Pig. In life, earthy or gold and silver white colors can be used to neutralize and accommodate.

In terms of Feng Shui, you can choose a house with the main bedroom in the south and southeast as auspicious stars, and you can also wear or place jade ornaments to increase luck.

3. Yinhu and Shenhou clash

You can make friends who belong to the rat, or give birth to a child who belongs to the rat, as a bridge, you can use black and blue colors to neutralize and communicate in your life.

In terms of Feng Shui, you can choose a house with the main bedroom in the north, northeast and southeast as auspicious stars. You can also wear crystals or place fish tanks, or use mouse-shaped ornaments to increase luck.

4. Rabbit and Rooster clash

You can make friends with pigs, or have a pig child, as a bridge, you can use black and blue colors to neutralize and accommodate in your life.

In terms of Feng Shui, you can choose a house with the main bedroom in the north or northeast as auspicious stars. You can also wear crystals, place fish tanks, and use pig-shaped ornaments to increase luck.

5. Chenlong and Xugou clash

You can make friends with horses, tigers or rats, or have children who belong to horses, tigers and rats. You can use earthy, gold, silver and white colors to neutralize and accommodate in your life.

In terms of Feng Shui, you can choose a house with the main bedroom in the south and southwest as auspicious stars, and you can also wear or place jade ornaments to increase luck.

6. Si Snake and Hai Pig Clash

You can make friends with rabbits, or give birth to a child who is a rabbit, as a bridge, you can use green colors to neutralize and accommodate in your life.

