Weibo Night 2023 will be held in Beijing on March 25th. The list of many guests has been announced, such as Cai Xukun, Gong Jun, Liu Yifei, Yang Mi, etc. have all confirmed their participation. I am still looking forward to it. Then everyone knows this event Where is it held? How to watch the live broadcast?

Who are the guests of Weibo Night in 2023?

The current Weibo Night announces the guest lineup: Zhang Yimou, Hu Ge, Ma Li, Yang Mi, Liu Shishi, Zhang Ruoyun, Wang Xinling, Gong Jun, Hui Yinghong, Li Yuchun, Wu Lei, Wang Yuan, Liu Yuning, Zhou Shen, Joey Yung, Tan Weiwei. Today’s opening screen is Song Yi, Zhang Jingyi, Yu Shuxin, Bailu, etc. There are still more than 20 days before the official start of Weibo Night. You can look forward to which other stars will participate.

Where will Weibo Night be held in 2023?

At present, Weibo Night will be held in Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Cultural Center in 2023. Interested friends can go to learn about the offline ones.

Where to watch the live broadcast of Weibo Night 2023

The 2023 Weibo Night is tentatively scheduled to be held in Beijing on March 25, 2023. The live broadcast platform includes the official Weibo Live, Tencent Video, iQiyi, Youku, Mango TV, and Migu Video.

How to watch the 2023 Weibo Night live broadcast on the Weibo app

Open the homepage of the Weibo APP, and click “Read Aunt Discovery” at the bottom.

On the discovery page, click the “Search Box” at the top of the page.

Search for “Weibo Hen Liju Movie Night”, click on “Main Row Gets the Venue” under the official account.

Enter the event page, click on the page “live broadcast entrance” to watch the live broadcast of the program.

