who are the guests this Saturday, October 28, 2023

Mirtha Legrand will host a new program this Saturday Mirtha’s Night in El Trece. The historic driver prepares for a new fight for the rating against PH, We Can Talk the Telefe cycle. In that context the guests met to the table.

In this way, this Saturday, October 28 from 9:30 p.m. Mirtha Legrand will receive: Luis Novaresio, Carmen Barbieri, Angel of Brito and Santi Maratea.

Legrand comes from a strong controversy with Luciana Salazar. «What do you live on? “I don’t see you working,” he had asked the model, Martín Redrado’s ex-partner.

Yes ok Luli Pop was not angry about the question, she did blame Redrado for his absence in the media.

Come back having lunch with Juana Viale

Meanwhile, this Sunday, October 29, 2023, it will return Having lunch with Juana, the program on El Trece in charge of Juana Viale, the granddaughter of Mirtha Legrand.

The television series will be broadcast on Sundays from 1:45 p.m. Darío Barassi, Luciano Cáceres, L-Gante and Luciana Geunawho replaces Charlotte Caniggia who left at the last minute of the program, They will be on Juana’s return to television.

With its characteristic authenticity y relaxed style, Juana Viale promises to accompany, entertain and delight the audience, as she has done in the past. The chef Jimena Monteverde will be in charge of the preparation of thethe dishes for the guestswhich you can enjoy in a renovated and modern environment.


