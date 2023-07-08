Who is the “Chesa”, the candidate for councilor linked to drug causes that splashes Rodrigo de Loredo

His facebook still says that he works in the Deliberative Council of the city of Córdoba. He is a neighborhood leader from the Marqués de Sobremonte neighborhood. For a time he was an assistant to the radical mayor Esteban Bría.

Cesar Chesarotti, the “Chesa”, began his career in politics as usual. The neighborhood reference, neighborhood center until he became “a man with territory” in the Seventh section.

Integra a large family. There are 22 siblings, or “half siblings”. He considered himself close to Oscar Aguad from the “Marea” group and now, he became a member of the people that Rodrigo de Loredo added to his list of candidates for councillors. If the results are good, he will be a neighborhood representative with a voice and a vote in future ordinances.

“Always together in the bad and the good we have only one path: to recover Córdoba and make it No. 1 ”, He recently posted on the social network. Phrase that she accompanied with a photo together with the candidate for mayor of Together for Change.

Drug trafficking in the middle of the campaign

On Friday morning, the situation forced de Loredo to ask “to return to the path of the proposals and let the situation continue in court,” trying to prevent the issue from getting on the campaign agenda. It could be resolved after the fair, post municipal elections.

A few days ago, the news broke that an employee of the Deliberative Council in the Juntos por el Cambio block demanded the restitution of 60,000 pesos seized in a drug proceeding, where Marcos Argüello, the brother or rather “half brother” of Chesarotti, was arrested. Operation that took place at the address registered by the radical leader. The woman who asked for the money is the current partner of “Chesa”.

Martín Llaryora: “In the end, they were the ones who bought votes with drugs”

Despite the insistence and contempt of the radical candidate, officially the drug gets fully into the campaign for mayor. It began at the beginning of the year when councilor Casado requested a rhinoscopy for future officials (approved ordinance) and continued with Luis Juez, after provisional results accusing HUxC of distributing drugs in exchange for votes on Buenos Aires television.

the operative

“According to the investigation, on the morning of Thursday, June 8, some ‘militants’ were preparing proselytizing material for Together for Change (JxC) when the Anti-Drug Police Force broke in, in an operation to repress drug dealing, in the house located at 900 Tristán de Tejeda street, in the Marqués de Sobremonte neighborhood”, as can be seen in the report presented by the agents. There were 9 people in the place, including 2 children and 1 teenager, all relatives. At the door, they only managed to arrest five day laborers who were preparing de Loredo’s propaganda posters. They say that another ten people escaped.

That address is the same one that Chesarotti once registered with the council. His former family home turned into a party bunker. He now lives in the surroundings with his partner.

Municipal elections in Córdoba: how is the Single Ballot to vote

The procedure did not seek anything other than to disarm a criminal organization led by Patricia “La Patty” Requena Las Rosas, linked to the Los Peruanos clan, based in the Alberdi neighborhood, but which had spread geographically.

One of the detainees was Matías Arguello. A 20-year-old man with no criminal record, who was seized with a few grams of marijuana. He is the brother of alderman candidate Chesarotti.

The troops seized $230,000. Of that money, Chesarotti’s relatives demanded the return of it from the justice system. But the prosecutor of the anti-corruption jurisdiction Carlos Cornejo, refused, at least to a part: 60 thousand pesos.

Chesarotti’s partner assures that this is money to pay the “day laborers” who were going to go out to put up posters. Prosecutor Cornejo assured that “I continue to maintain that the money could be from the sale of drugs, which is the hypothesis for which that house was raided”, according to the newspaper La Voz.

