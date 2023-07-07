Why is it celebrated today, July 7?

SOIL CONSERVATION. The International Soil Conservation Day is celebrated in commemoration of the date of death, in 1960, of the American researcher Hugh Hammond Bennett, a pioneer in promoting the preservation of this natural resource.

Hugh Hammond Bennett. (INTA)

“The productivity of the soil must occupy an increasingly prominent place in the thinking of the towns and their leaders. As a source of food for all humanity, it must be the object of the intelligent and permanent consideration that such indispensable wealth deserves”, explained the researcher.

“Since the entire society is absolutely dependent on the production of the soil for its present existence, the entire society must participate in those responsibilities,” he reflected.

“Productive land is our foundation, because everything we do begins and is maintained with the sustained productivity of our farmland,” said Hammond Bennet, remembered today for his effort to raise awareness among the population.

1807 – ENGLISH TROOPS. The English troops that tried to invade Buenos Aires for the second time, after failing in 1806, are defeated and forced to capitulate in order to re-embark.

1940 – DORA BARET. The actress Dora Baret (Dora Carmen Barrera), winner of a Martín Fierro award and a Konex, is born in the Cordoba town of Huerta Grande. She acted in 32 films, including “Giving Face” and “La Mary.”

Dora Beret. (Facebook)

1940 – RINGO STARR. The musician and composer Ringo Starr (Richard Starkey), drummer for the legendary band The Beatles, was born in the English city of Liverpool, to which he joined to replace Pete Best. Before that, Ringo was part of the band Rory Storm and the Hurricanes.

1952 – BANANA PUEYRREDON. The musician and singer-songwriter César “Banana” Pueyrredón, winner of two Prensario awards, who has published thirteen albums, was born in Buenos Aires. He is the author of “Knowing you” and “I don’t want to be your friend”, among other popular songs.

Cesar “Banana” Pueyrredon. (Courtesy of the artist)

1957 – DEBUT OF PELE. At the age of 16 years and eight months, striker Pelé (Edson Arantes Do Nascimento) made his debut in the Brazilian national team, in a match that his team lost 2-1 with Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro for the Cup Rock. Pelé scored the Brazilian goal.

The archive photo of that Santos de Pelé match against Colón. (Courtesy TN).

1963 – ARTURO ILLIA. The doctor Arturo Humberto Illia, candidate of the Radical Civic Union of the People, wins the presidential elections with 25.15% of the votes and an abstention of 19.1% attributed to the proscription of Peronism.

Photo of the nation’s president Arturo Umberto Illia traveling on the subway – AGN

1985 – BORIS BECKER. At 17 years old, German tennis player Boris Becker became the youngest player to win the 1985 Wimbledon tournament, beating South African Kevin Curren. Becker won 49 individual tournaments, including six Grand Slams, and fifteen doubles, as well as the 1988 and 1989 Davis Cup with the German team.

Boris Becker

2006 – SYD BARRETT. At the age of 60, the guitarist, composer and singer Syd Barrett, co-founder and leader of the British rock band Pink Floyd, with whom he recorded only one album: “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn”, dies in the English city of Cambridge. ”.

2014 – ALFREDO DI STEFANO. The former Argentine striker and former coach Alfredo Di Stéfano, star of River Plate, Millionaires of Colombia and Spanish Real Madrid, dies in Madrid at the age of 88. He is considered one of the best players in history. “La saeta rubia”, as the Spanish nicknamed him, won 31 tournaments as a player and coach.

Alfredo Di Stéfano also played the role of goalkeeper.

2021-YOUNG MOISE. The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, is assassinated by an armed command made up of 48 people, including 18 Colombians and 2 Americans of Haitian origin, who attacked his residence in Port-au-Prince at dawn.

Jovenel Moise. (AP)

1807.- Napoleon and Tsar Alexander I of Russia sign the first peace treaty between them and the alliance of Tilsit, in Prussia.

1816.- José Fernando Abascal ends his Viceroyalty of Peru and is succeeded by Joaquín González de la Pezuela Griñán.

1857.- The “Tobacco or Cibaeña Revolution” broke out in the Dominican Republic due to disagreements in the trade of this product with the Government of Buenaventura Báez. Another parallel executive is formed in Santiago de los Caballeros, headed by General José Desiderio Valverde.

1898.- US President William McKinley signs the Newlands Resolution, the annexation treaty for the Hawaiian Islands, until then an independent kingdom.

1932.- The Aprista Uprising of Trujillo (Peru) begins, a communist movement of sugarcane workers and students, subdued two days later after the bombing of the city.

1937.- The Sino-Japanese War begins with combat on the Marco Polo Bridge, near Beijing.

[1945-NicaraguabecomesthefirstStatetoratifytheUNChartersignedonJune26inSanFrancisco

1946.- Miguel Alemán Valdés (PRI) wins the Mexican presidential elections.

1954.- Julius Nyerere founds the Tanganyika African Nation Union party to achieve the independence of Tanganyika from Great Britain.

1961.- First violent demonstrations in the Dominican Republic against the dictatorship of the president, Joaquín Balaguer.

1966.- Venezuela breaks diplomatic relations with Argentina due to the overthrow of the president, Arturo Illía, who is succeeded by General Juan Carlos Onganía.

1967.- The civil war in Nigeria begins with the occupation of troops of the federal Army of the secessionist Biafra.

1976.- For the first time, female cadets enter the West Point Military Academy (USA).

1978.- The Solomon Islands become independent from the United Kingdom.

1989.- In Cuba, General Arnaldo Ochoa and soldiers Jorge Martínez, Antonio de la Guardia and Armando Pedro are sentenced to death for their relationships in drug trafficking and high treason.

1990.- The tenors José Carreras, Plácido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti sing together for the first time at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome, directed by Zubin Metha. Concert followed by 1,500 million viewers.

1994.- End of the secession war in Yemen, with the capture of Aden by the North Yemenis.

1996.- Abdalá Bucaram, from the Ecuadorian Roldosista Party, wins the presidential elections in the second round by beating Jaime Nebot.

2002.- The XIV International Conference on AIDS begins in Barcelona, ​​in which prevention and therapies for the disease and its situation in Latin America and the Caribbean were discussed for 6 days. T-20 inhibitor and Remune vaccine are introduced.

2003.- The EU lifts most of the sanctions imposed against Iraq in 1996 and 2002.

2003.- NASA launches the Delta II rocket that transports the exploration vehicle “Opportunity” to Mars.

2004.- The presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Mexico, Vicente Fox, agree to promote broad bilateral integration.

2005.- London suffers four terrorist attacks on its transport network, claimed by Al Qaeda, with 56 deaths and 700 injuries.

2008.- The G8 Summit in Toyako (Japan) concludes, which is committed to halving CO2 emissions by 2050.

2009.- Benedict XVI presents his third encyclical, “Caritas in veritate”, in which he recognizes that the economy needs ethics.

2010.- Manuel Antonio Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, is sentenced in France to 7 years in prison for laundering money from drug trafficking.

2012.- Elections in Libya, the first legislative ones since 1964, in which the National Force Alliance of former Prime Minister Mahmud Jibril prevails.

2017.- First meeting of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the G20 Summit, in Hamburg (Germany).

– The “Plateau Fire” fire was declared in Canadian British Columbia, which was extinguished in September after razing more than 521,000 hectares.

2019.- The conservative New Democracy party wins the Greek elections. The next day its leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is sworn in as prime minister.

BIRTHS

1843.- Camillo Golgi, Italian physician, cytologist and Nobel 1906.

1874.- Froylán Turcios, Honduran writer and politician.

1887.- Marc Chagall, French painter of Russian origin.

1899.- George Cukor, American filmmaker.

1894.- Benjamin Palencia, Spanish painter.

1901.- Vittorio de Sica, Italian actor and filmmaker.

1911.- Gian Carlo Menotti, Italian composer.

1940.- Richard Starkey, “Ringo Starr”, British drummer of “The Beatles”.

1943.- “Toto” Cotugno, Italian singer.

1947.- “Víctor Manuel” San José, Spanish singer-songwriter.

1947.- Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, the last king of Nepal.

1951.- Francisco Guerrero, Spanish composer.

DEATHS

1890.- Henri Nestlé, founder of the Swiss food group.

1930.- Arthur Conan Doyle, English writer and creator of the character Sherlock Holmes.

1950.- Baldomero Fernández Moreno, Argentine poet.

1962. Anita Delgado, Spanish dancer and Maharani of Kapurthala (India).

1967.- Vivien Leigh, British actress.

1973.- Max Horkheimer, German philosopher and sociologist.

2001.- Antonio Pagotto, Italian designer who created the cartoon character “Calimero”.

2014. – Eduard Shevardnadze, former president of Georgia.

2021.- Robert Downey Sr, American actor and film director.

